Sandwich chain exits Edina, burger joint moving in

The team behind Burger Press says it will open June 10.

A new burger joint is opening in Edina, replacing the now-closed Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.

The team behind Burger Press has said via social media posts that it will open at 7143 France Avenue South on June 10.

That until recently was the location of Capriotti's, which is now listed online as being permanently closed.

It was the only Minnesota location of Capriotti's, which has a presence in more than a dozen other states.

On its social media pages, Burger Press it will be selling a wide range of burgers, Polish sausage and Chicago hotdogs, and ice cream.

It's looking to hire workers for a number of positions, including cooks, cashiers, and "ice cream experts."

