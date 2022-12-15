Savage restaurant bringing back popular barbecue drive-thru Saturday

Skip to main content
The chicken tender drive-through event at Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage, Minn. in June, 2020. Courtesy of Whiskey Inferno.

Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage will serve family-style barbecue meals to drive-through customers Saturday, marking the return of a popular event that helped sustain the business during the early days of the pandemic.

Hundreds of cars lined-up for the inaugural drive-through feast in 2020, which also served to collect food donations for restaurant employees who’d lost employment amid the lockdown.

Similar events have since followed around the holidays. 

This weekend’s drive-through will double as a toy drive and customers will be able to drop off unwrapped gifts while picking up their food.

A $60 barbecue pack is on the menu. 

The feast, which is designed to serve three to four, includes a rack of ribs, three pork sliders, three “little pigs” (sausage wrapped in ground sausage and wrapped again in bacon) and sides including mac & cheese, beans, and mashed potatoes. Chicken tenders can also be added for an up-charge.

Last minute "stocking stuffers" will also be for sale, including house-made dry rubs, cocktail syrups and other merchandise. 

