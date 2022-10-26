Schmitt Music set to open flagship store, HQ in Twin Cities

Schmitt Music, the 126-year-old family business turned regional retail chain, will next week open its flagship location, which will also double as its new company headquarters.

The company will hold the public grand opening of its 92,000-square-foot retail showroom and office next Tuesday, Nov. 1, as it takes up residence in the former Lifetouch premises at 7800 Picture Drive in Bloomington.

It will mark the retailer's fifth location in the Twin Cities – with other stores in Anoka, Apple Valley, Brooklyn Center, and Woodbury – and its eighth in Minnesota.

The showroom will feature several "shop-in-a-shop" concepts that are designed to "reflect the 'personality' of each instrument," including shops for saxophones, flutes, clarinets, trombones, and trumpets.

There will also be the Paul A. Schmitt Violin Shop, named after the company's founder, and the Steinway & Sons Spirio Lounge.

The showroom includes a 100-seat concert hall that will host recitals, rehearsals, and masterclasses.

"Our new building provided the opportunity to rethink our music retail environment to not only house Schmitt's business for the next 126 years, but also foster the connections – with each other, our customers and community – that are the founding heritage and enduring legacy of our company," said Peter Schmitt, the fifth-generation CEO of the company.

"Schmitt Music has always been about more than selling instruments and lessons,” he added. "With our new flagship store, we are expanding upon our commitment to provide customers and community with a space to explore and pursue their musical dreams. We remain dedicated, just as my great-grandfather was when he opened our first store in 1896, to helping people make music."

Here's a walkthrough of the new store.