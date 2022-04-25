Seafood boil restaurant Grand Catch closing after 4 years

Skip to main content
Grand Catch, the seafood boil restaurant that opened in St. Paul in 2018, is closing.

The announcement was made on the restaurant's website, stating that it will serve its last meal this Saturday, April 30.

Grand Catch opened at 1672 Grand Avenue four years ago, a new venture from brothers Sameh and Saed Wadi, who were behind the acclaimed Saffron in downtown Minneapolis, which closed in November 2016.

"On April 30, 2022, we will serve our last meal at Grand Catch," the post says. 

"We recently made the extremely difficult decision not to renew our lease. It's been a fantastic four and a half years with lots of highs (and some major lows). We are extremely grateful to all of our employees, past and present, for having been an important part of this wonderful ride. Your hard work and dedication is unparalleled."

The restaurant won acclaim for its Louisiana-style seafood boils, serving up large sharing platters complemented by sides including red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, and Texas toast.

The Wadis also own World Street Kitchen and Milkjam Creamery in southwest Minneapolis, and are partners in Shish in St. Paul, and Cajun Deli in Brooklyn Park (which also does seafood boils).

