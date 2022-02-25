On-air host Sean McPherson is leaving The Current to take a position with another local radio station.

McPherson on Friday was named music director at Jazz88 (KBEM), where he will lead the music programming efforts. He'll also host the "Afternoon Cruise" show.

“I can’t wait to help the station flourish and evolve," McPherson said in the announcement. "It’s a gem of the radio and jazz worlds, and I can’t wait to get started with this legendary station."

McPherson has been a presence at The Current for more than a decade, beginning with trivia on the Morning Show before becoming a DJ at the station about eight years ago. He launched the Prince-dedicated Purple Current during his time there, and was the signature voice of Saturday night's Radio Free Current.

In addition to his on-air duties, McPherson is a musician, performing with Heiruspecs and Dessa as well as leading his own project, the Twinkie Jiggles Broken Orchestra.

In a goodbye note posted by The Current, McPherson writes: "This is my family forever, but it’s only my job for about a week more. It’s hard to explain how much I’ll miss it. Except you get it. This is your family too. Minnesota Public Radio works because we get closer to the music and to each other, together every time we spin a record."

Dan Larkin, station manager for KBEM, called McPherson "a talented and creative force in music and media."

"His passion for music, dedication to his craft, belief in local radio, and instincts for making music formats come to life will serve us well," he continued. "I am delighted to know he will lead our music programming efforts and all of us at Jazz88 look forward to working with him.”

McPherson's last day with The Current is March 5.