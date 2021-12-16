Seattle distillery bringing its award-winning amaro to MN

A Seattle-based distillery is bringing its acclaimed Italian-style amaro to Minnesota.

Fast Penny Spirits teamed up with the Minnesota-owned Libation Project to bring its Italian-style amaro to the North Star State, according to a news release, where it will be available at restaurants and retailers.

“We are thrilled to bring [Fast Penny Spirits] to the communities of Minnesota,” said Jamie Hunt, founder and CEO of Fast Penny Spirits, in the announcement. “We love connecting with new consumers across the country to offer up the flavors of the northwest in an Italian-style amaro.”

What is amaro?

The word literally translates to "bitter," but the drinks are often described as bittersweet, herbal liqueurs. But the flavorings can vary greatly, with Serious Eats highlighting "wormwood and gentian bark" as well as "cardamom and mint."

Fast Penny Spirits, which is woman-owned, say its amaro (Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca) is made "with distilled west coast grapes and over 45 organic, wild-crafted, and consciously sourced botanicals, the amaro balances rich and herbaceous tones for a breathtakingly bold experience." Flavors include cocoa nibs, Rainier cherries, Yakima hops and locally foraged truffles.

Fast Penny Spirits' amaro. Fast Penny Spirits

Jon Olson, spirits enabler at Libation Project, called them "beautifully crafted spirits and exactly what we love to bring to our community."

He continued: "We look forward to representing what Jamie and Holly have created in Fast Penny Spirits and we hope to continue to connect the wonderful communities of the Twin Cities and Seattle!"

Fast Penny Spirits, in the announcement, touted its sustainability efforts, which include reutilized West Coast wine grapes for its neutral base, a suite of sustainably sourced botanicals, and recycled bottles plus reclaimed corks.

And the company highlighted its Pretty Penny give-back program, which sees them contribute 3% of bottle revenue to causes that support women-owned businesses, local communities and the spirits industry.

“We make daily decisions with a constant filter on impact. Sustainability is always top of mind,” said Holly Robinson, co-founder and COO. “We are continually exploring how we can do things better for the quality of our amaro and the health of our communities.”

Fast Penny Spirits now has distribution in five states, including Minnesota and Washington. You can read more about its amaro (as well as its awards) here.