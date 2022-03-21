Second Raising Cane's restaurant opens in Twin Cities in space of a week

Raising Cane's expansion in the Twin Cities continues Tuesday as it opens its latest metro location, the second's it's opening in the span of a week.

The Louisiana-based chicken finger chain will open its first location in Burnsville, at 1501 County Road 42 W, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (March 22).

To celebrate the Burnsville grand opening, Raising Cane's will give the first 100 dine-in customers a free Cane's T-shirt and box combo card with proof of purchase. And people can enter to be one of 20 to win free Cane's for a year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For those who head to Raising Cane's for a chance to get free chicken, the store will offer complimentary coffee from The Wandering Mug (starting at 9:30 a.m.) and gas heaters to people warm while they wait in line.

City officials and the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Comercie will be at the restaurant at 2 p.m. for a ribbon cutting. They'll be joined by Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders, Goldy the Gopher and the SKOL Drum Line, a news release says.

“The new restaurant is in an ideal location, so we’re expecting many existing and new Caniacs to visit us at our new restaurant. We look forward to celebrating with the community on our grand opening day and beyond," Brock Heinrich, Cane's area leader of restaurants, said in a statement.

The Burnsville location, which will be open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight, marks the 15th Raising Cane's in Minnesota since the chain first arrived in Minnesota in 2007.

Raising Cane's opened its first Maplewood store at 3065 White Bear Ave. last Tuesday, March 15.

Meanwhile, Raising Cane's is expected to continue adding restaurants in the coming months, including in Lakeville and Roseville.