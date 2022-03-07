Seeing green: St. Patrick's Day parades are back, with some changes

Skip to main content
Seeing green: Twin Cities St. Patrick's Day parades are back, with some changes

Seeing green: Twin Cities St. Patrick's Day parades are back, with some changes

The Minneapolis and St. Paul parades have new routes this year.

St. Patrick's Association - St. Paul, Facebook

The Minneapolis and St. Paul parades have new routes this year.

St. Patrick's Day parades are back in Minnesota after the COVID-19 pandemic put things on hold for the past two years. 

With more than 516,000 Minnesotans reporting Irish ancestry (nearly 10% of the population), Minnesotans go all out to celebrate on March 17. 

And this year, St. Paul and Minneapolis are bringing back the beloved parades. Here's a look at the plans, which look a bit different than pre-COVID parades. 

St. Paul

After canceling the March 2020 parade at the last minute due to the emergence of COVID-19 and holding a drive-through parade in 2021, the St. Paul's Saint Patrick's Association's parade is back this year for what would have been its 55th year. 

Event organizers are reversing this year's parade route, so it will end at CHS Field with a big party, called the Ballpark Hooley. It will start at noon at Rice Park (5th Street and Market Street) and will travel along 5th Street, ending near Mears Park (5th Street and Sibley Street).

The Ballpark Hooley will start right after the parade, at 12:30 p.m., and will feature music by The Northerly Gales and Tim Sigler, as well as Irish dancers and food and drinks. 

The Hooley is $5 in advance and $10 at the door for general admission (kids under 5 are free), while the VIP luncheon, which includes admission, is $40 per person. You can buy tickets here

The St. Paul St. Patrick's Association has been sponsoring the St. Paul parade since 1967. 

Meanwhile, Luckypalooza on West Seventh Street in downtown St. Paul, which is typically held the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day, won't be held this year. 

Minneapolis

The Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day Association is also making changes to its 54th annual parade — instead of having the parade march through downtown Minneapolis on March 17, it will be held in Columbia Heights. 

The Columbia Heights Lion Club and Columbia Heights VFW are co-sponsoring the parade, which starts at the intersection of 40th Avenue Northeast and Van Buren Street at 6 p.m.

The parade will end at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St. NE, where there will be a Blarney Blast after-party featuring Irish dancers, live music, an Irish buffet and a cash bar. 

It's $10 for kids 12 and older, $5 for kids 6-11, and free for kids under 5. 

Where else to celebrate

There are St. Patrick's Day events planned throughout Minnesota. Here's a look at some of the others: 

Celtic Festival in Moorhead is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 19 at the Hjemkomst Center. It will feature history, arts and traditions, as well as dancers, stories and a Celtic feast. It's $5 per person, kids under 10 are free.  

48th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and celebration in Crosslake is on March 19. The event was voted best St. Patrick's Day celebration in the state. More information here

The "World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade" in Hopkins is held at 5 p.m. on March 17. Anyone is welcome to march in the parade. More information here

Next Up

St. Patrick's Association St. Paul
Minnesota Life

Seeing green: St. Patrick's Day parades are back, with some changes

The Minneapolis and St. Paul parades have new routes this year.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 7

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall.

Gas pump
MN Consumer

MN gas prices rise by more than 30 cents as Russia invasion causes spike

The price increases come as Russia's invasion into Ukraine causes uncertainty around the country's fuel supply.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

5 injured when semi driver crashes into fire truck, passenger van

The crash happened overnight Sunday on I-90.

Ethan Lilleberg
MN News

20-year-old Air Force airman from Minnesota killed Florida crash

Ethan Lilleberg, originally from Atwater, Minnesota, was 20 years old.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Minneapolis launches national search to find 'reform-minded' police chief

The search process is expected to be completed by this summer.

Costco
MN News

Costco could increase annual membership fees, reports say

Costco last increased its membership fees in 2017.

ambulance
MN News

2 killed in separate crashes on MN highways over the weekend

The crashes occurred in Winona and Swift counties Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-03-07 at 8.10.47 AM
MN News

Logging trailer causes 'substantial damage' to numerous gas pumps

The driver was reportedly unaware he had struck the pumps.

Screen Shot 2022-03-07 at 7.25.40 AM
MN News

Father, 2 young kids among those killed by Iowa tornadoes

A family of five was visiting extended family when the tornado devastated the Winterset area.

Nico Sturm
MN Wild

Robertson's hat trick ensures Wild's slump continues

A late rally couldn't stop another disappointing loss.

The shipwreck of Atlanta
MN Lifestyle

Missing ship discovered after 130 years at bottom of Lake Superior

The 172-foot schooner-barge Atlanta was lost in a storm on May 4, 1891.

Related

st. patrick's day
Minnesota Life

St. Paul's St. Patrick's Day parade is a drive-through this year

After being canceled last year due to COVID, the annual event is a go this year.

Screen Shot 2020-02-27 at 10.36.38 AM
Ordway

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Ordway with the Irish music of Danú

They will be in St. Paul the first Friday after St. Patrick's Day.

Minnesota Life

Twin Cities Pride parade route changed because of construction

The latest route won't include Hennepin Ave.

MN Lifestyle

It's going to be sunny and warm for St. Patrick's Day in St. Paul

The parade starts at noon and temps will be in the mid-40s.

Twin Cities Pride 3
Minnesota Life

Twin Cities Pride is going ahead in July this year – but no parade

The in-person event will be held in Loring Park in Minneapolis.

MN Lifestyle

St. Patrick's Day 2015: Your guide to parties and parades in the Twin Cities

Screen Shot 2019-06-23 at 12.51.16 PM
Minnesota Life

Tens of thousands turn out for Twin Cities Pride Parade

The changed route didn't stop a big crowd from lining the streets.

st. paul winter carnival ice sculpture
Minnesota Life

St. Paul Winter Carnival is changing things up for 2021

The annual carnival is changing things up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including moving events out of Rice Park in downtown St. Paul.