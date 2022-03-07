Seeing green: St. Patrick's Day parades are back, with some changes

St. Patrick's Day parades are back in Minnesota after the COVID-19 pandemic put things on hold for the past two years.

With more than 516,000 Minnesotans reporting Irish ancestry (nearly 10% of the population), Minnesotans go all out to celebrate on March 17.

And this year, St. Paul and Minneapolis are bringing back the beloved parades. Here's a look at the plans, which look a bit different than pre-COVID parades.

St. Paul

After canceling the March 2020 parade at the last minute due to the emergence of COVID-19 and holding a drive-through parade in 2021, the St. Paul's Saint Patrick's Association's parade is back this year for what would have been its 55th year.

Event organizers are reversing this year's parade route, so it will end at CHS Field with a big party, called the Ballpark Hooley. It will start at noon at Rice Park (5th Street and Market Street) and will travel along 5th Street, ending near Mears Park (5th Street and Sibley Street).

The Ballpark Hooley will start right after the parade, at 12:30 p.m., and will feature music by The Northerly Gales and Tim Sigler, as well as Irish dancers and food and drinks.

The Hooley is $5 in advance and $10 at the door for general admission (kids under 5 are free), while the VIP luncheon, which includes admission, is $40 per person. You can buy tickets here.

The St. Paul St. Patrick's Association has been sponsoring the St. Paul parade since 1967.

Meanwhile, Luckypalooza on West Seventh Street in downtown St. Paul, which is typically held the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day, won't be held this year.

Minneapolis

The Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day Association is also making changes to its 54th annual parade — instead of having the parade march through downtown Minneapolis on March 17, it will be held in Columbia Heights.

The Columbia Heights Lion Club and Columbia Heights VFW are co-sponsoring the parade, which starts at the intersection of 40th Avenue Northeast and Van Buren Street at 6 p.m.

The parade will end at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St. NE, where there will be a Blarney Blast after-party featuring Irish dancers, live music, an Irish buffet and a cash bar.

It's $10 for kids 12 and older, $5 for kids 6-11, and free for kids under 5.

Where else to celebrate

There are St. Patrick's Day events planned throughout Minnesota. Here's a look at some of the others:

— Celtic Festival in Moorhead is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 19 at the Hjemkomst Center. It will feature history, arts and traditions, as well as dancers, stories and a Celtic feast. It's $5 per person, kids under 10 are free.

— 48th annual St. Patrick's Day parade and celebration in Crosslake is on March 19. The event was voted best St. Patrick's Day celebration in the state. More information here.

— The "World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade" in Hopkins is held at 5 p.m. on March 17. Anyone is welcome to march in the parade. More information here.