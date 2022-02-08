'Selling Sunset' star will be at Mall of America on Thursday

Skip to main content
She'll be signing copies of her new book.

Reality TV star and soap opera actress Chrishell Stause will be at Mall of America on Thursday promoting her new book.

Stause, a real estate agent with the Oppenheim Group, stars on the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset. She previously appeared on soap operas All My Children and Days of Our Lives, and competed on Dancing with the Stars.

She recently penned her first book, Under Construction, which was released on Tuesday. She'll be doing a book signing at the Huntington Bank Rotunda inside the Bloomington megamall from 5-7 p.m. 

MOA's website notes proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the event or proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry into the event space. Masks will also be required. 

The book is a memoir, and involves Stause getting candid about aspects of her life Selling Sunset has only touched on, including her divorce from This is Us star Justin Hartley, her time on the hit Netflix show, her childhood growing up homeless and her journey into Hollywood.

"It just felt nice to be able to tell the story in my way and give some context to some things that didn’t previously have much," Stause told Forbes.

