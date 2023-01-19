Skip to main content
Semisonic to play intimate Icehouse gig ahead of First Ave shows

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Credit: Jeff Rockne via Flickr

Semisonic will play intimate show at the Icehouse in south Minneapolis ahead of its two dates at First Avenue.

Dan Wilson's band will perform at the Eat Street Venue on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on First Avenue's website, with all tickets priced at $50. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are limited to two per purchase at the Icehouse event.

The Minneapolis trio will also perform two shows at First Avenue on Jan. 27-28 as part of The Current's 18th Anniversary Weekend. Tickets are available now, starting at $42.50.

During their rise in the late 1990s and 2000s, Semisonic produced Billboard Top 100 hits such as "Closing Time," "Singing in My Sleep," "Secret Smile," and "Chemistry." They continue to roll out new music, most recently in 2020. They last performed in the Mainroom at First Ave in 2021.

The Minneapolis band — consisting of Wilson, John Munson and Jacob Slichter — evolved from Wilson's and Munson's band Trip Shakespeare. Although Semisonic never announced a break-up, they went their separate ways after touring for around 10 years.

During that time, Wilson wrote and produced music for artists including Adele, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Leon Bridges, Halsey, Andrew Bird, Panic! At the Disco, Chris Stapleton, My Morning Jacket, Florence + The Machine, The Dixie Chicks and more. He won a Grammy for Album of the Year for Adele's 21, for which he co-wrote the song "Someone Like You."

The band picked up where they left off in 2017, releasing new music and playing gigs again.

