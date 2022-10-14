Skip to main content
'Several' students at Edina school fall ill after spicy chip challenge

The challenge has gained social media traction as of late.

Joe Nelson

Multiple students at an Edina middle school were treated for sicknesses this week after they took part in the Paqui "One Chip Challenge."

Edina Public Schools sent out an email to families Thursday addressing an incident at South View Middle School, during which some students experienced "significant eye pain" after chip dust on their fingers made contact with their eyes.

An ambulance was also called in response to some students having difficulty breathing.

The chip challenge involves eating a chip that has Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers in it, which registers at over two million Scoville heat units, according to the company's website

Poison Control warns that eating the chips could lead to the following side effects:

  • Mouth irritation
  • Pain
  • Burning
  • Intestinal discomfort

The health office at the school confirmed to Bring Me The News that a similar incident also happened last week.

According to Paqui, the chip "should not be ingested by individuals who are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshades, or capsaicin, or who are minors, pregnant or have medical conditions."

The challenge has gained traction on social media.

"The South View health office staff and paramedics evaluated all students who indicated that they had symptoms of any kind and found no severe allergic reactions, illnesses or injuries," the school district said in the email.

The school also addressed rumors that students were removed from the school for further medical treatment, stating them as false.

The student who brought the chips to school has been disciplined per district policy.

"Please speak with your children about the dangers of participating in this and other potentially harmful internet challenges. Attempting these challenges at school is unsafe and disruptive to student learning. Students who attempt such challenges at school will be disciplined according to district policy," Edina Public Schools said in a statement.

