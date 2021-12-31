Shake Shack plots its 5th Twin Cities location

Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
A fifth Shake Shack location is on tap for the Twin Cities.

The New York-based fast-casual chain, known for its burgers and shakes, has submitted plans for a new restaurant at Roseville's Rosedale Center. It would be located east of the AMC Theater location, tucked in a small plot adjacent to County Road B2 W, according to documents filed with the city's Planning Commission.

shack shack concept roseville planning commission

The city's Planning Commission is set to discuss the proposal at its Jan. 5 meeting.

Shake Shack first entered the Twin Cities market in 2016 with its Mall of America location. Since then it has added locations at Southdale Mall in Edina, MSP Airport and the aforementioned Maple Grove restaurant.

Panera Bread would also relocate

Developers have also submitted plans to build a new "next gen cafe" Panera Bread next to the Shake Shack. 

This Panera would feature a "dual lane" drive thru — one for traditional orders, the other for Rapid Pick Up orders placed in advance, planning docs explain. The new building would replace the existing Panera Bread currently located within Rosedale Center.

Under the proposed plans, the Shake Shack and Panera would then share the parking lot.

