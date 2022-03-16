Shake Shack is finally coming to the east Twin Cities metro

Six years after the popular burger chain came to Minnesota, the east Twin Cities metro is finally set to get its first Shake Shack.

Rosedale Center announced Shake Shack has officially signed a lease for a 3,500-square-foot restaurant. City documents had suggested this was coming, with the fast casual chain submitting plans late last year.

But Wednesday's announcement makes it official. Once finished, it will be located east of the AMC Theater location, tucked in a small plot along County Road B2 W. It will also feature a dirve-thru lane.

Don't start planning your burger trip now. The opening date is "winter 2023," the Roseville mall said.

This will be the fifth Shake Shack in Minnesota. The first opened at Mall of America in 2016. There are also Shake Shacks at MSP Airport, outside Southdale Mall in Edina, and in Maple Grove.

Shake Shack will have a well-known fast-casual neighbor: Panera Bread.

The company plans to build a new "next gen cafe" in an adjacent plot, and signed a lease for a 4,00-square-foot space as well, Rosedale Mall said. Expect a "dual lane" drive thru — one for traditional orders, the other for Rapid Pick Up orders placed in advance.

The new building would replace the existing Panera Bread currently located within Rosedale Center.

