Skip to main content
Shake Shack is finally coming to the east Twin Cities metro

Shake Shack is finally coming to the east Twin Cities metro

It won't be open anytime soon, however.

Shake Shack

It won't be open anytime soon, however.

Six years after the popular burger chain came to Minnesota, the east Twin Cities metro is finally set to get its first Shake Shack.

Rosedale Center announced Shake Shack has officially signed a lease for a 3,500-square-foot restaurant. City documents had suggested this was coming, with the fast casual chain submitting plans late last year. 

But Wednesday's announcement makes it official. Once finished, it will be located east of the AMC Theater location, tucked in a small plot along County Road B2 W. It will also feature a dirve-thru lane.

Don't start planning your burger trip now. The opening date is "winter 2023," the Roseville mall said. 

This will be the fifth Shake Shack in Minnesota. The first opened at Mall of America in 2016. There are also Shake Shacks at MSP Airport, outside Southdale Mall in Edina, and in Maple Grove.

Shake Shack will have a well-known fast-casual neighbor: Panera Bread.

The company plans to build a new "next gen cafe" in an adjacent plot, and signed a lease for a 4,00-square-foot space as well, Rosedale Mall said. Expect a "dual lane" drive thru — one for traditional orders, the other for Rapid Pick Up orders placed in advance. 

The new building would replace the existing Panera Bread currently located within Rosedale Center.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

shake shack 1
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack is finally coming to the east Twin Cities metro

It won't be open anytime soon, however.

22002451 Booking Photo - Simmons (002) crop
MN News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing at St. Paul workplace

He's accused of stabbing the woman and then setting her on fire.

Ben Meyers
MN Sports

Half of the 10 Hobey Baker Award finalists have MN ties

The State Hockey is well-represented, to say the least.

Sasha Allen PFAS documentary
TV, Movies and The Arts

Eden Prairie student wins award in C-SPAN documentary contest

Her documentary focused on forever chemicals called PFAS.

Mason Butler bus crash Acadia March 15 2022 3
MN News

Support pouring in for staff of Acadia after bus crashes into restaurant

The restaurant is closed indefinitely.

police tape
MN News

Charges: Man left gun on window sill before 2-year-old was shot in face

He had been drinking and put it there before going to sleep, the authorities say.

Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Patrick Peterson on status with Vikings: 'Ball's in their court'

Peterson says he loves Minnesota and would love to return next season.

17545365_1868341206724006_2664416315589561352_o
MN News

Charges: Minneapolis man rammed squad cars with stolen vehicle

The 26-year-old Minneapolis man faces four felonies.

Asphaze Wikimedia Commons Raising Cane's food
MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's to open another Twin Cities location this summer

It's the latest move from the fast-growing fast food chain.

Kelli Goodermont
MN News

Woman killed at St. Paul warehouse ID'd as Bloomington mother

She leaves behind three girls. A GoFundMe has been launched to support her children.

Screen Shot 2022-02-23 at 12.17.12 PM
MN Food & Drink

3 Minnesota chefs, 1 restaurant named as James Beard Award finalists

There was no spot in the final for restaurateur Kim Bartmann, whose nomination sparked controversy.

state capitol Minnesota
MN News

MN Legislature yet to reach deal on unemployment insurance

Talks have broken down, with both sides blaming each other.

Related

m01229 Shake Shack Flickr
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack plots its 5th Twin Cities location

Like the recently opened Maple Grove location, this one would have a drive-thru lane.

Smack Shack Facebook 2
MN Food & Drink

Smack Shack's 4th Twin Cities location opens in December

It's taking over a former Fuddruckers — meaning lots of seating and a bigger kitchen.

MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack opening 2nd restaurant in the Twin Cities

It's holding a soft opening Monday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

shake shack maple grove rendering
MN Food & Drink

Proposed Shake Shack in Maple Grove may have a drive-through

It'll be the company's first drive-through in the U.S., city leaders said.

SHSK MAPLE GROVE DT-03
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack's first drive-through to open in Maple Grove next week

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Shake Shack to become more accessible.

Screen Shot 2020-02-11 at 10.34.50 AM
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack planning to open its 4th Minnesota location

The burger and milkshake chain first arrived in Minnesota in 2016.

MN Consumer

Shake Shack plots a 2nd Minnesota location

After the Mall of America, another Twin Cities mall is in line for the Shack.

MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack plots a 2nd Minnesota location

After the Mall of America, another Twin Cities mall is in line for the Shack.