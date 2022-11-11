Skip to main content
Shake Shack's 5th Twin Cities location to open next week

Shake Shack's 5th Twin Cities location to open next week

It will be opening at Rosedale Center on Nov. 18.

Shake Shack

It will be opening at Rosedale Center on Nov. 18.

Shake Shack has confirmed that its long-awaited 5th Twin Cities location will open next week.

The burger chain confirmed last year that it would be opening a new restaurant at Rosedale Center in Roseville.

On Friday, it confirmed that the restaurant is ready for business, and will officially open its doors at 11 a.m. next Friday, Nov. 18.

You'll be able to find it outside the Roseville mall, at 1630 Country Road B2 W.

It will join other Twin Cities locations in Maple Grove, Southdale Center in Edina, the Mall of America, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The restaurant will have a drive-thru option and a patio for outdoor dining (but probably not for a while).

It will open with some limited time specials including its Hot Ones Burger and Hot Ones Chicken Sandwich, as well as its seasonal holiday shakes.

Hiring for the restaurant is continuing, with those interested able to apply here.

Next Up

Shake shack
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack's 5th Twin Cities location to open next week

It will be opening at Rosedale Center on Nov. 18.

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Why exactly was the Powerball drawing delayed because of Minnesota?

An official with the Minnesota Lottery explains.

Boswell Coal Plant
MN News

Minnesota Power's plan to sunset coal plants by 2035 approved

The utility will invest heavily in wind and solar power.

snow
MN Weather

2 feet in Bismarck as blizzard dumps snow on ND, MN

The top snow amount in Minnesota came in at 11 inches.

TaylorSwiftPixlr
MN Music and Radio

Taylor Swift adds second Minneapolis show to 2023 tour

Tickets go on sale next week.

MurderVictimBrooklynPark
MN News

Charges: Woman shot dead after ex told 2 teens to 'beat up' her boyfriend

The suspect and victim had a child together, according to the complaint.

Screen Shot 2022-11-11 at 8.06.01 AM
MN News

50 firefighters needed to battle house blaze in St. Paul due to strong winds

A resident and dog were evacuated prior to crews arriving.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 7.43.21 PM
MN Weather

On anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald sinking, a stormy day on Lake Superior

Gale warnings were in place on the lake.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 4.02.32 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20

The ABC special airs Friday.

u.s. flag
MN Lifestyle

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

The state's official Veteran's Day event will take place in Inver Grove Heights.

VenturaWalzPhoto
MN News

Jesse Ventura claims Walz told him to get ready for marijuana legalization

Ventura said the governor also invited him to a future signing of the bill.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 2.55.30 PM
MN Weird

Unaccompanied pig on St. Paul's Grand Avenue becomes local celebrity

The MPR raccoon, the Lowertown beaver and, now, the Grand Avenue pig.

Related

m01229 Shake Shack Flickr
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack plots its 5th Twin Cities location

Like the recently opened Maple Grove location, this one would have a drive-thru lane.

shake shack 1
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack is finally coming to the east Twin Cities metro

It won't be open anytime soon, however.

Screen Shot 2020-02-11 at 10.34.50 AM
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack planning to open its 4th Minnesota location

The burger and milkshake chain first arrived in Minnesota in 2016.

MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack plots a 2nd Minnesota location

After the Mall of America, another Twin Cities mall is in line for the Shack.

MN Consumer

Shake Shack plots a 2nd Minnesota location

After the Mall of America, another Twin Cities mall is in line for the Shack.

MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack opening 2nd restaurant in the Twin Cities

It's holding a soft opening Monday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SHSK MAPLE GROVE DT-03
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack's first drive-through to open in Maple Grove next week

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Shake Shack to become more accessible.

taco libre
MN Food & Drink

Taco Libre opening another Twin Cities location

It marks the chain's fourth location.