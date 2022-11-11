Shake Shack's 5th Twin Cities location to open next week

Shake Shack has confirmed that its long-awaited 5th Twin Cities location will open next week.

The burger chain confirmed last year that it would be opening a new restaurant at Rosedale Center in Roseville.

On Friday, it confirmed that the restaurant is ready for business, and will officially open its doors at 11 a.m. next Friday, Nov. 18.

You'll be able to find it outside the Roseville mall, at 1630 Country Road B2 W.

It will join other Twin Cities locations in Maple Grove, Southdale Center in Edina, the Mall of America, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The restaurant will have a drive-thru option and a patio for outdoor dining (but probably not for a while).

It will open with some limited time specials including its Hot Ones Burger and Hot Ones Chicken Sandwich, as well as its seasonal holiday shakes.

Hiring for the restaurant is continuing, with those interested able to apply here.