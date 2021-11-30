Shake Shack's first drive-through to open in Maple Grove next week

Shake Shack is opening its first-ever drive-through location in Maple Grove next week.

The popular burger and shake restaurant at 12351 Elm Creek Blvd. N — part of the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes — will open at 11 a.m. on Dec. 6.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The store will feature a digital menu board and two lanes for ordering, with employees taking orders and payments at "multiple points" to help mitigate long lines, a news release says. Contactless payment will also be available.

“We are so incredibly excited to open our first-ever drive-through in Maple Grove,” said Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer at Shake Shack. “... We look forward to bringing this new shack format to our guests, pairing our classic community gathering experience with the ability to enjoy our premium menu conveniently within the comfort of their own cars.”

The Maple Grove Shake Shack will have a split kitchen, with drive-through orders being made in a separate kitchen from the orders from indoor diners.

“Our Maple Grove opening is a huge step forward for our brand. We’ve been envisioning drive-through for some time now and have been working diligently to make the experience uniquely Shake Shack. We’re bringing our guests an even greater quality, craft, care and experience while adding a new level of convenience.” Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti said. “We’ll be learning a lot from this location and will continue to optimize and adapt as we roll out more of these formats next year.”

The Maple Grove City Council originally gave Shake Shack the green light in March 2020, but the project was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those plans didn't include a drive-through, but last spring Shake Shack sought to amend the plans to add one, which was eventually approved.

The company says the COVID-19 pandemic has forced it to become easily accessible, offering digital pre-ordering, curbside pick-up and now drive-through.

To celebrate the opening of the Maple Grove Shake Shack, the store will feature a holiday light installation and on opening day there will be giveaways, from beanies to ornaments and more.

Shake Shack will also donate $1 from every sandwich sold on Dec. 6 to CROSS Services, a local nonprofit helping families and people in need.

Shake Shack is targeting 10 drive-throughs across its markets and 45-50 new openings in 2022.