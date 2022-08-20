Skip to main content
Shakopee City Council approves amphitheater near Canterbury Park

Shakopee City Council approves amphitheater near Canterbury Park

One of Minnesota's largest outdoor venues will be coming to the southwest metro.

Courtesy of Shea Design / City of Shakopee.

One of Minnesota's largest outdoor venues will be coming to the southwest metro.

The Shakopee City Council on Tuesday approved plans to construct a 19,000-seat amphitheater near Canterbury Park. 

The amphitheater is poised to become the centerpiece of a massive redevelopment district surrounding the racetrack. 

Courtesy of Shea Design / City of Shakopee.

Courtesy of Shea Design / City of Shakopee.

Courtesy of Shea Design / City of Shakopee.

Courtesy of Shea Design / City of Shakopee.

 According to the plans by Minneapolis-based Swervo Development, the venue will include 11,000 fixed seats and space for up to 8,000 spectators on the lawn. 

The audience seating will elevate from the first row and divide into several sections before reaching approximately 43 feet above the ground elevation. 

The Council voted unanimously to approve the plans. 

Next Up

image
MN Lifestyle

Shakopee City Council approves amphitheater near Canterbury Park

One of Minnesota's largest outdoor venues will be coming to the southwest metro.

apples-g763c828ac_1280
Minnesota Life

Late harvest forces some apple orchards to push back openings

Minnetonka Orchards and Emma Krumbee's won't be open this weekend.

6874514374_277eba4039_b
MN Music and Radio

After long wait, storms eventually cancel Duran Duran concert

The newly inaugurated Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers were kicking off their North America tour in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.03.26 AM
MN News

Boy arrested in St. Paul hit-and-run that killed 70-year-old woman

Phoua Hang is remembered as a community leader.

Catholic rosary beads
MN News

Former priest in Minnesota charged with sexually assaulting friend

The priest allegedly got the victim drunk.

ITT Tech
MN News

Student loans cancelled for 1,380 Minnesota ITT Tech students

President Joe Biden moved to cancel the federal debt this week.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 2.17.19 PM
Minnesota Life

Twine kills 2 young ospreys in Long Lake, Minnesota

One bird was found hanging by its leg from the nest.

Mindy Kiepe
MN News

5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm

The dogs were euthanized after the incident.

Becker Public Schools
MN News

School district sued by teachers' union over staff 'gag order'

The district has faced heightened scrutiny for months now.

Andrew Luger, former U.S. Attorney of Minnesota
MN News

After dozens of arrests, concern over rising 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets

The U.S. Attorney provided an update on the violent crime strategy in collaboration with federal and local law enforcement agencies.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 1.31.41 PM
MN News

Outrage after ‘vote with bullets’ remarks from GOP Senate candidate

The candidate's comments were recently brought to light in a video recording.

State Patrol
MN News

2 killed after driver crosses center line near Silver Lake

A toddler in the vehicle survived the crash.

Related

image
MN Lifestyle

Renderings unveiled for 19,000-seat Shakopee amphitheater

Shakopee is already a major entertainment hub in the Twin Cities metro, drawing millions of visitors annually.

canterbury park
MN Music and Radio

A 19,000-seat amphitheater could be coming to Canterbury Park

The race track is selling some land to be turned into the music venue.

Screen Shot 2022-05-17 at 2.05.54 PM
MN Music and Radio

Lineup for returning Canterbury Park Concert Series revealed

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.50.09 PM
MN Food & Drink

Badger Hill to relocate brewery and taproom in Shakopee

A local Mexican restaurant will also relocate to the new space.

Blake Shelton
MN Music and Radio

Lineup for Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park revealed

Blake Shelton and Kane Brown are the headliners.

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 2.00.59 PM
Minnesota Life

Cougar spotted prowling in Twin Cities neighborhood

Cougar sightings in Minnesota are extremely rare.

canterbury park
MN Music and Radio

New concert series coming to Canterbury Park this summer

The series will feature six concerts starting in August.

Melissa Etheridge
MN Music and Radio

Melissa Etheridge contracts COVID-19, cancels Shakopee show

The show will not be rescheduled.