Iconic Dangerfield's Supper Club sells, with buyer planning new concept

A prominent restaurant group in the Twin Cities suburbs announced plans Tuesday to bring a new concept to the iconic Dangerfield's Restaurant in Shakopee.

After 30 years, Dangerfield's owner Gus Khwice recently handed over the keys to Eyes Wide Hospitality.

The group, led by local restaurateur Tony Donatell, is behind Whiskey Inferno in Savage, Tequila Butcher in Chanhassen, Mezcalito Butcher in Apple Valley, Volstead House in Eagan, Bourbon Butcher in Farmington, and Farmer and the Fishmonger in Apple Valley.

Shakopee House (a name borrowed from a past restaurant) will be the newest addition to Donatell's portfolio of jazzy, elevated concepts in the suburbs. The beloved dining destination is situated along the Minnesota River, offering rare views of the valley in a region dotted with private shipping ports and industrial operations.

"This is right up our alley with the history and the 100-year-old building and the huge amount of space," Donatell said in an interview.

At 16,000-square-feet, Shakopee House nearly doubles what had previously been the group's largest restaurant.

In a Facebook announcement, Donatell shared what's in store for Shakopee House — live performances, rye whiskey cocktails and elevated dishes such as prime rib all fit into the description.

About half of the menu also features dishes carried over from Dangerfield's.

"We will make this restaurant special; it has to be for Gus," Donatell wrote. "This restaurant is about embracing what Gus and all the other Supper Club legends who have come before us have created, building on those traditions, and innovating."

He said Shakopee House aims to be an upscale establishment where you can have a "down-home good time." Speakeasy lore and elements of local history, both signatures of Donatell's restaurants, can also be expected.

"Unless you have a time machine that can transport you back to Prohibition-era Shakopee, this is the closest you are going to get to a great Minnesota Supper Club," he wrote.

A storied history

Over a century ago, when Shakopee was a notorious hub for gambling and illegal liquor sales, the Dangerfield's building was at the center of the action.

Then a place called the Millpond Club, the establishment relied on runners to warn of any incoming police raids. At one point, with the police paid to stay away, Millpond Club installed a bulletproof enclosure in the gambling room to beef up security — the story illustrates one of many the reasons the town earned the nickname of "Little Chicago."

"Evidence is everywhere, behind bookshelves and between the walls of this building's felonious past," Donatell wrote of the Dangerfield's building, adding the new restaurant will restore some of the "1920s glamor and mystery."

In addition to dining service on three separate patios and the upstairs dining room, Shakopee House will also offer catering services and private dining accommodations for large or small groups.

Before the announcement this week, Donatell's group had been remodeling the restaurant for several months.

And while the renovations have quietly been underway, the discoveries buried deep in the old building have been noteworthy. Matchbox covers, posters, recipes, early 1900s horse racing memorabilia and bookshelves that secretly open name only a few of the findings.

Shakopee House is expected to officially open in mid-November.

There are also plans for a new basement bar — but if you want more details on that, it depends who's asking.