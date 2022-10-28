Skip to main content
Shania Twain bringing new tour to Minnesota in 2023

The 57-year-old country music superstar is releasing her sixth studio album in February.

She's still the one, as in the top-selling female country artist of all time and she's coming back to Minnesota on her Queen of Me tour in 2023. 

Just announced Friday, Shania Twain will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 17, 2023. It'll mark her first show in Minnesota since 2018. She play in Madison, Wisconsin on May 16. 

Twain, 57, also performed in Minnesota in 2015 on a tour she said would be her last. But she went on to produce her fifth studio album and launched the NOW tour in 2018, and here she goes again. Queen of Me is her sixth studio album. 

If you want to go to the show start by finding whomever's bed your boots are under and then you can buy tickets when they go on sale beginning Friday, Nov. 4. Ticket prices have not been announced. 

Twain's new album, Queen of Me, will be released in February. Fans that pre-order the album from her official store before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, will get a pre-sale code for tickets to her upcoming tour. 

Joining Twain is St. Paul will be country artist Hailey Whitters, best known for her hit "Everything She Ain't."

"I'm a different singer now," Twain told Rolling Stone in 2018, admitting that it was difficult to accept her voice being deeper than what many fans recalled after she was diagnosed with vocal cord disorder. "There was a lot of coming to terms with that. It's been one of the obstacles in my life I've just had to learn to live with."

Twain is set to be inducted to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Sunday. 

