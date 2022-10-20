Skip to main content
Share your Netflix password? That'll cost you extra starting in 2023

The company announced its plan during a quarterly earnings call.

Netflix

The company announced its plan during a quarterly earnings call.

Netflix will begin charging users who share their login credentials an extra fee starting in early 2023.

The company made the announcement during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, bringing an to an end the popular practice of sharing a single Netflix account among multiple family members and friends free of charge.

The pricing hasn't been announced, but it's expected to be around $3 or $4 if the company follows its pilot program's "one quarter of the basic rate" plan. The program has been running in Latin America, charging extra fees to anyone listed on the "Who's Watching?" screen that lives outside your household.

The streaming service will also provide those who are using someone else's account an option to transfer their profile to a new account, another method it's employing to get more individual signups.

Netflix said earlier this year it has lost around 100,000 subscribers in the first quarter this year and then lost almost a million in the second, the New York Times reported. According to the company, 2.4 million subscribers were added in the third quarter.

Netflix said the new series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story helped bring back subscribers and add new ones. The company also credits the new season of Stranger Things, The Sandman, Cobra Kai, Narco-Saints and Extraordinary Attorney Woo for driving back recent interest in the service.

Netflix will also be launching an ad-supported membership on Nov. 3. The cost for that will be $6.99-a-month, rather than the more expensive membership options it has to offer.

Currently, Netflix's Basic without ads subscription costs $9.99-a-month, the Standard subscription is $15.49-a-month, and the Premium subscription is $19.99.

