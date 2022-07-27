Skip to main content
Shawn Mendes cancels tour weeks after postponing St. Paul show

The 23-year-old singer is stepping away from his world tour for his mental health.

NRK P3, Flickr

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes announced Wednesday he'll cancel the remaining dates of his world tour. 

The cancellation comes less than three weeks after Mendes announced he'd be postponing his tour on the eve of his scheduled show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 

In a message on social media, Mendes said he found himself unprepared for the toll of being back on the road. 

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he wrote. "After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

Earlier this month, Xcel Energy Center said ticket holders would be notified when the event is rescheduled and that tickets for this month's show would be valid for the new date. 

