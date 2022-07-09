Shawn Mendes suspends tour night before St. Paul date

Singer Shawn Mendes has announced he will be postponing the next three weeks of his tour the day before he was scheduled to perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Citing his mental health, Mendes, who is touring his Wonder album, announced the postponements on Twitter. His Saturday show in St. Paul will now take place on an undetermined date.

"I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," the 23-year-old singer wrote.

“After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up with me and [I’ve] hit a breaking point.”

The announcement comes less than two weeks after his tour began on June 27 in Portland.

Mendes will cancel shows through his scheduled performance in Connecticut on July 29. This includes shows in Milwaukee, St. Louis, Omaha, and Rosemont, Illinois.

Xcel Energy Center said ticket holders would be notified when the event is rescheduled and that tickets for Saturday’s show would be valid for the new date.

Mendes last performed at the Xcel Energy Center in 2019.