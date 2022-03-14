Skip to main content
The local activist and comedian is among those being honored by the paper during Women's History Month.

A local activist, comedian, and WCCO-AM radio host has been named one of USA Today's Women of the Year

Sheletta Brundidge, 50, of Cottage Grove was named USA Today's Woman of the Year for Minnesota, something the paper is doing for Women's History Month.

The newspaper group is naming one honoree from each state, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and a "national cohort" of women who "lead and inspire, promote and fight for equity, and champion change."

Brundidge is a mother of four, an activist, an author, and an Emmy Award-winning comedian. She started a a podcasting production company in 2020 to share Black stories called ShelettaMakesMeLaugh.com, and hosts "The Sheletta Show" on 830-WCCO at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

USA Today notes she's also worked to feed those in need, rally against police brutality, and help the St. Paul Police Department build relationships with the Black community, among other things. 

Her advice for other women is: "If you have a goal, a purpose in your heart, and you know God placed it there, then you just do that. You don't let anything or anybody or any obstacle stop you. Because if God gave you the vision, he's going to give you the provision, he's going to give you everything you need. All you got to do is take that first step," according to her interview.

She was nominated for the honor by people she met through her broadcasting career, she told KARE 11

You can read her full interview with USA Today via the St. Cloud Times here. You can find a full list of honorees here.

WCCO-AM host among honorees for USA Today's Women of the Year

