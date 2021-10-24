Sheriff issues stern 'thin ice' warning after sinking of truck, ice house on local lake

It's still fall, so naturally it's time to head out onto the lakes for some good ice fishing, right?

Somebody sure seemed to think so in Barron County, Wisconsin, where a pickup truck and the ice house it was towing sunk into a local lake this weekend.

(By the way, the answer to the above question is a hard, hard "NO!")

The incident prompted a feisty Facebook post (along with a dramatic picture of the aftermath) from the Barron County Sheriff's Department:

"Look, OK yeah it got below freezing the last couple nights, and OK yeah the frost has made an appearance, and sure we love ice fishing as much as everyone else… BUT, and this is important…. THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET," the post reads.

"Please keep the shacks at home for the time being, let’s enjoy fall while it’s still here yeah? We will have plenty of time to freeze our butts off in the dead of winter."

The sheriff's department also noted that alcohol was involved in the "crash," saying it was the "3rd OWI incident for the night."

With winter headed our way, it might be advisable to check out the DNR's guide to ice safety.

Two important points to remember: One, ice should be at least four inches thick (and the clearer, the better), and two, "ice is never 100 percent safe," as the graphic below warns: