October 24, 2021
Publish date:

Sheriff issues stern 'thin ice' warning after sinking of truck, ice house on local lake

"THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET."
Author:
Ice house, truck sinking

It's still fall, so naturally it's time to head out onto the lakes for some good ice fishing, right?

Somebody sure seemed to think so in Barron County, Wisconsin, where a pickup truck and the ice house it was towing sunk into a local lake this weekend.

(By the way, the answer to the above question is a hard, hard "NO!")

The incident prompted a feisty Facebook post (along with a dramatic picture of the aftermath) from the Barron County Sheriff's Department:

"Look, OK yeah it got below freezing the last couple nights, and OK yeah the frost has made an appearance, and sure we love ice fishing as much as everyone else… BUT, and this is important…. THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET," the post reads.

"Please keep the shacks at home for the time being, let’s enjoy fall while it’s still here yeah? We will have plenty of time to freeze our butts off in the dead of winter."

The sheriff's department also noted that alcohol was involved in the "crash," saying it was the "3rd OWI incident for the night."

With winter headed our way, it might be advisable to check out the DNR's guide to ice safety.

Two important points to remember: One, ice should be at least four inches thick (and the clearer, the better), and two, "ice is never 100 percent safe," as the graphic below warns:

Ice Thickness DNR Guidelines Graphic

Next Up

Dak Prescott
MN Vikings

Report: Dak Prescott will be 'ready to go' for matchup with Vikings

The Dallas quarterback is expected to be available for next Sunday's showdown.

Eddie Rosario
MN Twins

Where Eddie Rosario's championship series heroics rank since 2000

The former Twin put together an all-timer to help the Braves reach the World Series.

plane, Piper PA-32
MN News

2 dead after plane crashes near residence in rural Wisconsin

The aircraft also struck the house during the crash.

Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 9.38.43 PM
MN News

1 dead after van crashes and lands on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center

Northbound Highway 100 was shut down following the crash Saturday night.

Jess Peterson
MN News

Woman killed in crash ID'd as 'bad ass biker chick' with 'giving spirit'

The 30-year-old died in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 19.

Ice house, truck sinking
MN Lifestyle

Sheriff issues stern 'thin ice' warning after sinking of truck, ice house on local lake

"THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET."

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' defense fuels win over Pelicans

The Wolves' have bought in on the defensive end as part of a 2-0 start.

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Ryan Hartman's OT goal helps Wild stay undefeated

The Wild improved to 4-0 with a win over the Ducks.

Dick Vitelli, West St. Paul city council
MN Lifestyle

Watch: City councilor gifted a 'bag of d*cks,' responds 'kiss my ass'

Dick Vitelli represents West St. Paul's 1st Ward.

Mar'Keise Irving / Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gophers pound Maryland to stay in Big Ten West race

Four different players scored a rushing touchdown in a 34-16 victory over Maryland.

Father Paul Kubista at St. Mary of Czestochowa
MN News

Controversy after Delano priest shares vaccine misinformation in church bulletin

Father Paul Kubista is pastor at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church.

Trader Joe's
MN News

Salmonella infections linked to salami sold at Trader Joe's in Minnesota

The salami sticks can be purchased at Trader Joe's.

Related

Thin ice
MN News

Hennepin sheriff issues thin ice warning amid warmer temps

This comes after two siblings fell through ice in Maple Grove.

Car crash in Barron County, WI.
MN Lifestyle

Alleged drunk driver gets car halfway off bridge in western WI

"Umm sorry but we are pretty sure that guardrail didn’t want to go for a late night swim."

Screen Shot 2020-01-28 at 11.26.11 AM
MN News

Thin ice warning after pickup crashes through Minnesota lake

Temperatures are projected to get even warmer this weekend too.

Truck fire
MN News

Chevy engulfed in flames during attempt to haul ice house off lake

It happened in Stearns County.

Iron Tap snowmobile delivery
MN Lifestyle

This MN restaurant will deliver to your ice house... on a snowmobile

Just in case you work up an appetite fishing on Lake Waconia.

Minnesota Life

It's still fall, and someone had to be rescued while ice fishing in MN

"Folks, it is not even close to safe to venture out on the ice."

MN News

Another truck and fish house falls through thin ice

Ice is never 100 percent safe, and rescues keep happening in Minnesota.

Lt. Kent M. Vnuk
MN Lifestyle

Hennepin Co. sheriff's lieutenant mourned after unexpected death

"Lt. Kent Vnuk was a colleague, leader, and most importantly a friend to so many."