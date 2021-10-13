Sheriff: Human jaw bone found near Staples is 'ancient,' not recent

It was one of four bones found by a group of people over the summer.

A group out having fun along the Crow Wing River in Thomastown Township over the summer made quite the discovery: Bones.

The individuals found four different bones in the river on July 31, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, and notified authorities. The bones were collected and sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, which has since made some determinations.

Only one of the bones is human, the sheriff's office said. It's a jaw bone, also known as a mandible. A forensic examination of the mandible found it is "ancient and of non-recent origin," according to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

There will be more archaeological evaluation done on the bone before it is properly interred, the sheriff's office added.

Right now, authorities don't have any more information about the origin of the jaw bone.

