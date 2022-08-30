Skip to main content
Shock over Wisconsin TV morning anchor's sudden death

Her family has confirmed that Neena Pacholke died by suicide.

Neena Pacholke, Facebook

A Wisconsin TV news station is grieving the sudden death of one of its beloved anchors.

Wausau-based WAOW News 9 announced on Monday that morning anchor Neena Pacholke had died on Saturday at the age of 27, saying it is "absolutely devastated by the loss."

"Neena loved this community and the people who lived here," the station wrote. "She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly."

The cause of death was confirmed by her sister to the Tampa Bay Times as being from suicide. Pacholke was a former point guard for the University of South Florida women's basketball team.

The newspaper notes that Pacholke was engaged to be married at the time of her death.

She had joined News 9 in May 2017 as a multimedia journalist, and was named the co-anchor of Wake Up Wisconsin in February 2019.

Born in Tennessee, she was raised in Florida but had strong links to Wisconsin, with her mother's family from the state.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.

