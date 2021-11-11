Shopping local this year? Check out our list of holiday markets in MN

Shopping local this year? Check out our list of holiday markets in Minnesota
Holiday markets featuring local vendors selling unique gifts are already underway across Minnesota.
Here's a list of markets where you can shop locally (avoiding those supply chain issues making headlines) and get into the holiday spirit:
Holiday markets
Chaska/Chanhassen
— Arboretum Applehouse Holiday Boutique: The University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's Applehouse is hosting its annual holiday boutique daily through Dec. 20.
Available are holiday home decor, gifts, and Applehouse goodies. All proceeds benefit Arboretum research and general operations. The Arb's Applehouse is located on Rolling Acres Road in Victoria and it's free to attend.
— December Gift Market: The University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is hosting a gift market Dec. 10-11.
The event features dozens of vendors selling clothing, food, jewelry, art, wood creations, chocolates, crafts, and more. The gift market is free with admission to the Arboretum.
— Auxiliary Holiday Sale: The University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is hosting its holiday sale Dec. 3-5.
Attendees can shop for gifts handmade by Arboretum Auxiliary volunteers. Items include wreaths, seasonal arrangements, craft items, knit and felted wearable art, ornaments soaps, wood crafts and more. Admission into the sale is included with gate admission to the Arb.
Duluth
— MN Christmas Market: The DECC will host the nonprofit pop-up holiday shopping event on Nov. 27.
The market showcases homegrown brands and makers while benefitting charity — all vendors donate 7% of sales from the event to a charity that supports kids. The $1 entry fee to get into the market also goes to the nonprofit.
— Duluth Winter Village: The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) and Duluth Loves Local are hosting the fifth annual Duluth Winter Village, Dec. 4-5.
The free outdoor event features local vendors selling holiday gifts out of 29 wooden cabins. There's also food, beer, carol singers, live animals, children's activities, campfires by Lake Superior, s'mores, and more.
Excelsior
— Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt: The Excelsior Commons on Lake Minnetonka in downtown Excelsior will play host to a German Christmas market from Nov. 26-28 and Dec. 3-5.
The annual event includes an artisan market with more than 50 makers and food vendors, as well as activities for kids, live animals, live music, Father Christmas, princesses, performers, parades, storytelling and more.
— The Northern Express: Camp Tanadoona, the summer camp, is decked out for the holidays for a market and activities Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19.
The event includes shopping, food, animals, visits with Santa, tons of activities, and more. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for kids ages 2-18 (it's $2 cheaper if you guy online in advance). There is also a location in Moorhead.
Minneapolis
— Holidazzle: The annual event in downtown Minneapolis is back to in-person this year, with organizers telling Bring Me The News on Nov. 11 that it will be sharing more details about the event "within the next week."
This year's event, dates of which haven't been announced, will include shopping small businesses, local foods and beverages, live entertainment, and the Holidazzle Yeti, organizers have shared. (Note: We'll update this story when more information is released.)
— MN Christmas Market: Quincy Hall will host the nonprofit pop-up holiday shopping event on Nov. 14.
The market showcases homegrown brands and makers while benefitting charity — all vendors donate 7% of sales from the event to a charity that supports kids. The $1 entry fee to get into the market also goes to the nonprofit.
— Handmade Holiday Markets: Lakes and Legends Brewing Company in downtown Minneapolis will host craft markets on Nov. 14, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.
Reservations to shop at the market are required to control capacity (it's free), and the brewery requires attendees to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are required when not eating or drinking.
— Nordic Julemarket: Utepils Brewing Company will host the sixth annual Nordic Julemarket Dec. 3-5.
The free market features Scandinavian-inspired shopping, traditional folk music, dancing, and other festivities.
— Julmarknad Handcraft Market & Festival: The American Swedish Institute is hosting its annual Scandinavian marketplace Dec. 4-5.
The event features more than 60 regional artists at booths inside the institute and out in the courtyard, as well as pop-up musical performances, family crafts, story time, festival foods, take-home handcraft projects and Tomte Kajsa. Advanced registration is required.
— Minneapolis Holiday Boutique: The Minneapolis Convention Center plays host to Minneapolis' largest holiday showcase from Dec. 10-12.
Dozens of vendors will be selling various goods, including art, seasonal, accessories, pet/animal, toys, home decor, beauty/health, gifts, and food. Tickets are $10 (or $8 if you buy them ahead of time online) and masks are required inside the Convention Center.
Rochester
— MN Christmas Market: The Mayo Civic Center will host the nonprofit pop-up holiday shopping event on Nov. 13.
The market showcases homegrown brands and makers while benefitting charity — all vendors donate 7% of sales from the event to a charity that supports kids. The $1 entry fee to get into the market also goes to the nonprofit.
Stillwater
— Holiday Beertique: Lift Bridge Brewing Company is hosting a boutique from 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 14.
The Beertique will feature at least 15 venors selling items, including beer gifts, home decor, food, candles, jewelry, hot sauces and other items. It's free to attend.
— Christmas at the Courthouse Holiday Bazaar: The historic Washington County Courthouse will be decked out for its annual holiday bazaar Nov. 20-21.
The 29th annual event will feature a variety of vendors selling unique, hand-crafted items, such as skincare products, chocolates, knit hats and scarves, jewelry, holiday ornaments and more. Admission is a suggested donation of $3 per person, with proceeds benefitting the Historic Courthouse Restoration Fund.
— Stillwater Holiday Craft and Gift Show: Oak Glen Golf and Event Center will host the sixth annual holiday market Dec. 11-12.
The free event will feature two floors of unique crafters, vendors and foodies selling holiday gifts. There will be free coffee and cookies, as well as a cash bar, available for shoppers.
St. Paul
— European Christmas Market: Union Depot in St. Paul will host Minnesota's only European Christmas Market that's open for four straight weekends, Nov. 26 through Dec. 19.
It's a free, outdoor event modeled after the open-air Christkindl markets in Germany, Austria and other European countries during the Advent season. There will be about 40 vendors, Europen-inspired food, mulled wine, and plenty of family-friendly entertainment.
— The Black Market: The marketplace featured Black-owned vendors will host holiday-themed markets at 767 North Eustis St. from 2-7 p.m. Nov. 13, Nov. 26 and Dec. 11.
The Black Market is a marketplace that curates, organizes, and operates a monthly market and has themed pop-up markets several times a year. The markets feature vendors, live entertainment, food, and more.
— Thanksgiving Market: The St. Paul Farmers' Market in Lowertown will host a Thanksgiving Market on Nov. 24.
The market will be selling local fixings for holiday meals, with vendors selling fresh turkeys, veggies, pies, and other baked goods, among other items.
— Holiday Market at the Schmidt: The Schmidt Artists Lofts will host a holiday market Nov. 26-28. The event will feature more than 30 artists/artisans selling hand-crafted gifts.
— Indigenous Arts and Crafts Market: The Friedli Gallery and Studio will host an Indigenous Arts and Crafts Market Nov. 26-28. The event is in conjunction with the Holiday Market at the Schmidt.
— Landmark's Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar: The Landmark Center's 43rd annual market runs from Dec. 2-4.
Attendees can find unique handcrafted gifts from area artists, including jewelry, woodwork, paintings, decor, woven and wearable art, handmade lotions, soaps, and more. There will also be festive music and treats. It's $5 to attend but kids 12 and under are free.
— Holiday Open Haus: The German American Institute will host its annual event Dec. 4-5.
The Holiday Open Haus is free and features local vendors selling gifts, food and handmade goods. There will also be activities for all ages. Masks are required.
— Winter Market: The St. Paul Farmers' Market in Lowertown will host a Winter Market on Saturdays in December, with a family holiday celebration kicking things off on Dec. 4.
Each weekend will include 20-24 vendors selling holiday gifts outdoors. On Dec. 4, there will be special kids activities, refreshments, live music and Santa will pay a visit. And the tree lot at the market, operated by Wolcyn Tree Farms & Nursery, will be open from Nov. 26 through Dec. 19.