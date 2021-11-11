Shopping local this year? Check out our list of holiday markets in MN

— Arboretum Applehouse Holiday Boutique: The University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's Applehouse is hosting its annual holiday boutique daily through Dec. 20.

Available are holiday home decor, gifts, and Applehouse goodies. All proceeds benefit Arboretum research and general operations. The Arb's Applehouse is located on Rolling Acres Road in Victoria and it's free to attend.

— December Gift Market: The University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is hosting a gift market Dec. 10-11.

The event features dozens of vendors selling clothing, food, jewelry, art, wood creations, chocolates, crafts, and more. The gift market is free with admission to the Arboretum.

— Auxiliary Holiday Sale: The University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is hosting its holiday sale Dec. 3-5.

Attendees can shop for gifts handmade by Arboretum Auxiliary volunteers. Items include wreaths, seasonal arrangements, craft items, knit and felted wearable art, ornaments soaps, wood crafts and more. Admission into the sale is included with gate admission to the Arb.