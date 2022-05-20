Brave New Workshop cancels shows due to COVID-19 cases

The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre, located in downtown Minneapolis, has announced that two performances have been canceled due to COVID-19 positive cases "within the show."

The improv theatre made the announcement on their Facebook page that Friday's and Saturday's shows have been canceled.

"All ticket holders for these performances will be contacted directly with more details about refunding or exchanging tickets for another performance," the announcement reads, in part.

The Back to Workshop or Everything's Fine show has been run since May 5, with dates extending into August. According to the theatre's website, the next showings are still scheduled for May 27-28.

"If you’ve ever had to put on a brave face to face a team meeting, act like your family is not watching 8 hours of screens a day, or pretend that you know where Ukraine is on a map, this show might be the perfect way to help you stop pretending and just laugh for an evening. Because we’re all doing our best, and if the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that our best is… not great," the show's description reads, in part.

COVID cases have steadily risen over the past few months. Bring Me The News reported earlier Friday that a subvariant of the omicron variant has now made its way into Minnesota, with four cases of BA.4 and one case of BA.5 confirmed through testing.

The recent variant is considered "hyper-contagious," according to Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group.