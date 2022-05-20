Skip to main content
Brave New Workshop cancels shows due to COVID-19 cases

The shows were scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre.

The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre, located in downtown Minneapolis, has announced that two performances have been canceled due to COVID-19 positive cases "within the show."

The improv theatre made the announcement on their Facebook page that Friday's and Saturday's shows have been canceled. 

"All ticket holders for these performances will be contacted directly with more details about refunding or exchanging tickets for another performance," the announcement reads, in part.

The Back to Workshop or Everything's Fine show has been run since May 5, with dates extending into August. According to the theatre's website, the next showings are still scheduled for May 27-28.

"If you’ve ever had to put on a brave face to face a team meeting, act like your family is not watching 8 hours of screens a day, or pretend that you know where Ukraine is on a map, this show might be the perfect way to help you stop pretending and just laugh for an evening. Because we’re all doing our best, and if the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that our best is… not great," the show's description reads, in part.

COVID cases have steadily risen over the past few months. Bring Me The News reported earlier Friday that a subvariant of the omicron variant has now made its way into Minnesota, with four cases of BA.4 and one case of BA.5 confirmed through testing.

The recent variant is considered "hyper-contagious," according to Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group.

Screen Shot 2020-09-23 at 9.55.48 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Brave New Workshop founder Dudley Riggs has died

Riggs first opened Brave New Workshop in Minneapolis in 1958.

brave new workshop
TV, Movies and The Arts

Brave New Workshop gets new owners in Hennepin Theatre Trust

It is the longest-running satirical comedy theater in the nation.

Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 7.23.52 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Thursday performances of Runestone! canceled due to COVID cases

This weekend's performances are still going ahead, History Theatre says.

donna summer musical
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ordway cancels remaining 'Donna Summer Musical' shows due to COVID

There were three performances left.

guthrie youtube christmas carol 2021
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels 'Christmas Carol' shows due to COVID

There were three performances remaining in the show's 2021 run.

Louis CK - Wikimedia Commons
TV, Movies and The Arts

Disgraced comedian Louis CK returning to Minneapolis for 2 shows

He recently sold out five shows at Acme Comedy Club.

1024px-Orpheum_Theatre_Minneapolis_Minnesota_2176415250
TV, Movies and The Arts

Hennepin Theatre Trust announces COVID-19 show postponements

It affects performances at the Orpheum, State and Pantages Theatres.

Ken Jeong
TV, Movies and The Arts

Licensed physician Ken Jeong to do standup in MN this September

The licensed physician will take the stage at Treasure Island Resort and Casino on Sept. 30.