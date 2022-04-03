Shuttered Hastings bakery is sold, new operator reportedly stepping in

It looks like Hastings is about to get its local bakery back following the much-mourned closure of Emily's in November.

In a post on its Facebook page earlier this week, Emily's Bakery & Deli announced that its business has been sold, urging followers to watch this space for further updates.

And it's looking as though the buyer is another bakery, with KDWA Radio reporting that the company set to take over is none other than Twin Cities chain Wuollet's Bakery.

The radio station said it's taking over the former Emily's location, though this has yet to be officially confirmed by the company, which has five Twin Cities locations.

Emily's closed its doors for the final time on Nov. 27 last year, with the business' roots having stretched back to 1906, when it was first known as Pitz Bakery.

It was most recently owned by Norine Bishop and Steve Fox, the grandchildren of the Walkers, who bought the bakery in 1946 and kept it in the family from then on.

The full-service bakery sold breads, cookies, bars, rolls, donuts, cakes, pies, dinner rolls and more all baked from scratch, while the deli section also offered soups, sandwiches and salads.

It was known for signature products including almond tarts, honey bran muffins, white butter cut outs, peanut cakes, Swedish almond macaroons, cardamom bread and more.