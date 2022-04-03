Skip to main content
Shuttered Hastings bakery is sold, new operator reportedly stepping in

Shuttered Hastings bakery is sold, new operator reportedly stepping in

Emily's Bakery & Deli closed after more than 100 years in November.

Emily's Bakery & Deli, Facebook

Emily's Bakery & Deli closed after more than 100 years in November.

It looks like Hastings is about to get its local bakery back following the much-mourned closure of Emily's in November.

In a post on its Facebook page earlier this week, Emily's Bakery & Deli announced that its business has been sold, urging followers to watch this space for further updates.

And it's looking as though the buyer is another bakery, with KDWA Radio reporting that the company set to take over is none other than Twin Cities chain Wuollet's Bakery.

The radio station said it's taking over the former Emily's location, though this has yet to be officially confirmed by the company, which has five Twin Cities locations.

Emily's closed its doors for the final time on Nov. 27 last year, with the business' roots having stretched back to 1906, when it was first known as Pitz Bakery.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

It was most recently owned by Norine Bishop and Steve Fox, the grandchildren of the Walkers, who bought the bakery in 1946 and kept it in the family from then on.

The full-service bakery sold breads, cookies, bars, rolls, donuts, cakes, pies, dinner rolls and more all baked from scratch, while the deli section also offered soups, sandwiches and salads.

It was known for signature products including almond tarts, honey bran muffins, white butter cut outs, peanut cakes, Swedish almond macaroons, cardamom bread and more.

Next Up

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Four hospitalized after drunk driver crashes SUV in Carlton County

The crash occurred on the 1400 Block of County Road 4 Saturday night.

Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 8.56.51 AM
MN Food & Drink

Mashed.com's '12 best fish sandwiches' list includes Twin Cities bar

The restaurant first opened in 1990.

pontoon
WI News

1 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin pontoon explosion

Three men were in the process of installing a pier when the explosion happened.

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

Shuttered Hastings bakery is sold, new operator reportedly stepping in

Emily's Bakery & Deli closed after more than 100 years in November.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Sports

Kaprizov sets points record, Wild earn win over Hurricanes

Kaprizov's 84th (and 85th) point of the season helped the Wild earn a win in Raleigh.

ambulance
MN News

Man retrieving items from trailer fatally struck by driver in Bloomington

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

USATSI_17410464_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Everybody ready for a Vikings right guard competition?

The Vikings added veteran guard Chris Reed to compete for a starting spot....wait, we've seen this movie before, right?

USATSI_8874495_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Gophers, Lynx legend Lindsay Whalen inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Whalen will be a part of the 13-member class in 2022.

2015896A-8723-477B-85D8-58FC3B64A7CE
MN Music and Radio

Barb Abney leaving KFAI for another Twin Cities radio station

Abney's last day at KFAI will be Friday, April 8.

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Police investigating after body recovered in Apple Valley pond

The body was found in a pond near Galaxie Park in Apple Valley.

spring snow
MN Weather

Sunday clipper could bring rain, mix and snow to Twin Cities

Snow could fall in heavy bursts later in the day Sunday.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Where do the Timberwolves stand after Friday's win over the Nuggets?

The Western Conference playoff race is heating up.

Related

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

115-year-old, family-run Twin Cities bakery to close this month

The owners of Emily's Bakery & Deli revealed the news Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-02-08 at 2.49.47 PM
MN Property

Bakery home to 'Minnesota's best donuts' is up for sale

Want to buy the Lindstrom Bakery?

lindstrom bakery
MN Food & Drink

Bakery with 'MN's best doughnuts' reopening with new owners, same recipes

The Lindstrom Bakery was recently sold to new owners after 48 years.

Gavin Kaysen, Diane Moua
MN Food & Drink

Bellecour Bakery to expand to second Cooks at Crocus Hill location

Gavin Kaysen's bakery started as a pop-up at the North Loop Cooks store, but has now firmly established itself.

Screen Shot 2020-09-08 at 12.57.53 PM
MN Food & Drink

Gavin Kaysen's Bellecour Bakery will become permanent in North Loop

Bellecour restaurant and its attached bakery closed its doors in Wayzata early in the pandemic.

Target Field
MN Food & Drink

Here's what's new at Target Field for the 2021 Twins season

After more than a year, the Twins are welcoming fans back to Target Field this week.

MN Food & Drink

Maple Grove bakery's cake goes viral because it looks like ... you know

The misunderstanding is turning out great for Nadia Cakes.

Facebook - Red Cow - burger
MN Food & Drink

Red Cow plots its first restaurant outside the Twin Cities

It will open the new location in Rochester early next year.