Sidecar — Town Hall's new cocktail lounge — is officially open in Minneapolis

The owner of Town Hall, known for its beer and pub food, has opened an "elevated cocktail lounge" in south Minneapolis.

Sidecar marked its official opening on Friday, Oct. 22, at 4812 Chicago Ave. (the former Adrian's Tavern, which closed in 2016), which is right next door to sister spot Town Hall Tap.

“The older I get, the more I’ve grown to appreciate a high-quality, classic cocktail, and I’m excited to have this next iteration of Town Hall pay homage to just that,” Town Hall owner Pete Rifakes said in a news release. “More than anything, I want this to be a place with a welcoming, comfortable atmosphere for anyone who wants a solid drink and some delicious food.

"Our vision for Sidecar is straightforward: we want to provide an authentic, down-to-earth neighborhood cocktail lounge for South Minneapolis," Rifakes added.

Have a look inside:

Sidecar, Town Hall's newest spot, is now open 15 Gallery 15 Images

The roughly 50-seat, intimate neighborhood cocktail lounge focuses on high-quality classic cocktails — Sidecar (obviously), Manhattan, old fashioned and Negroni — specialty cocktails featuring Minnesota-made honey, and those that "think a little further outside the box."

An example of one of the bar's specialty cocktails is the Dia de los Muertos, which is an "unexpected yet smooth concoction of Don Maguey Vida Mezcal, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao, Cocchi Americano, lemon, and absinthe," the release says.

Town Hall head chef Mike Hanson and Rifakes created the food menu for Sidecar, with a focus on small, shareable plates people can enjoy while sipping on cocktails. Items include beef tenderloin sliders — already a favorite and deemed a must-have by many who've visited — to pasta Bolognese.

The menu is completely different from the Town Hall iterations, except for the popular Brewers Double, a massive 1/2-pound double patty burger with American cheese and a pickle on a pub bun, the release said.

Sidecar has been in the works for years. Rifakes acquired the space in 2019 from the owner of Adrian's Tavern and has been building his dream cocktail bar since, with the interior of the bar inspired by places he's visited over the years.

The bar exudes an atmosphere that has "an air of effortless sophistication," the release said, featuring a custom-built wood bar and ceiling made from cherry, textured wallpaper from Europe, and a reel-to-reel audio soundtrack, a release said. And in the spring, a new patio for both Sidecar and Town Hall Tap is expected to open, the Star Tribune said.

Sidecar is open 4-11 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 4 p.m.-midnight Thursday through Saturday.

The bar is the fifth location for Town Hall but is the first to focus on cocktails. The Town Hall brand began with Town Hall Brewery, a 10-barrel brewhouse that opened in Minneapolis' Seven Corners in 1997. It has grown to include the aforementioned Town Hall Tap, as well as Town Hall Lanes in Minneapolis and Town Hall Station in Edina.