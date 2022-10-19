Skip to main content
Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store

Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store

The retailer specializes in cold weather essentials.

Courtesy of Sierra.

The retailer specializes in cold weather essentials.

Off-price outdoors retailer Sierra will open its newest Twin Cities location this month. 

A grand opening will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at the new location at the Arbor Lakes Shopping Center in Maple Grove. 

Sierra specializes in hiking, camping and skiing appear, footwear and gear with merchandise at up to 60% less than department and specialty store prices, according to a press release. The retailer is part of the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods chain of brands. 

“We are thrilled to officially open our doors in Maple Grove, especially with so many wonderful Sierra fans in the surrounding Minneapolis area.” Gennifer Hobbs, Sierra vice president and marketing director, said in a press release. 

“We love to help shoppers save big on all the brands they know and love, and hope that by shopping Sierra they can use these savings to embrace new hobbies, take family trips and getaways, or simply enjoy the day-to-day activities that make them happiest.”

The grand opening of the new 14,800-square-foot store will kick-off at 8 a.m. and feature music, games and giveaways for shoppers. 

Regular store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sierra's other Twin Cities locations are in Roseville, Eagan, Richfield, Woodbury, Burnsville and Eden Prairie. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 2.09.06 PM
MN Shopping

Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store

The retailer specializes in cold weather essentials.

Storm
MN Weather

Classic fall storm could deliver soaker, severe weather to MN

A big storm system is expected to move into the region.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 1.58.39 PM
MN News

Target puts toothbrushes, toothpaste behind security glass at downtown store

An employee speculated it was due to rising thefts.

FLickr - USFWS Midwest - white-tailed deer
MN News

Woman arrested after high-speed crash into deer

Her vehicle went hurtling off the road.

image
MN Shopping

Dayton's winter market returning to downtown Minneapolis

The curated market will open for holiday shopping Nov. 17.

CrashedStolenKIABrooklynCenter
MN News

5 kids arrested for stealing 2 cars, crashing them in Brooklyn Center

A 911 caller claimed they were assaulted by one of the suspects.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 11.45.32 AM
MN News

U of M Regent Steve Sviggum apologizes for asking if Morris campus 'too diverse'

Sviggum said he was "truly sorry" for the statements he made in a board meeting.

Rock Bottom Brewery
MN Food & Drink

Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis

The brewery chain has closed its doors.

312308554_422423006731455_1463519743123875546_n
MN News

Historic Maple Grove Village Hall damaged in fire

The building was used as primary offices for the city from 1939 to 1975.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 10.48.16 PM
MN News

What happened in the Tim Walz–Scott Jensen debate?

The pair met for their penultimate debate before the Nov. 8 election.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 9.08.19 PM
MN News

Lakeville police: Woman who was missing since Oct. 9 found safe

She was found safe Wednesday morning.

Mall of America
MN News

Mall of America trying out metal detectors at entrances

A mall spokesperson said the trials allow them to "further advance" security systems.

Related

Sierra
MN Shopping

Two new Sierra stores to open in Twin Cities next week

There had been talk of a third new store opening as well.

Wikimedia COmmons - Sierra store - Steve Morgan
MN Shopping

Off-price retail store Sierra will open a St. Cloud location

It is the brand's first Minnesota store outside the Twin Cities.

Sierra
MN Shopping

Three more Sierra stores set to open in Twin Cities

T.J. Maxx is expanding the brand's presence in Minnesota.

image
MN Business

Fleet Farm announces opening of new Twin Cities store

Attention Fleet Farm fans.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.32.46 PM
MN Shopping

New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month

Opening day will kick off with extended hours.

Screen Shot 2022-10-16 at 10.15.51 AM
MN Shopping

Aldi launches two remodeled Twin Cities stores

Stores in Inver Grove Heights and Mahtomedi have undergone revamps.

MN Shopping

TJ Maxx, HomeGoods to open Twin Cities "combo" store next week

The Cottage Grove store will combine two discount retailers.

Crooked Pint
MN Food & Drink

Crooked Pint's newest Twin Cities location opens Wednesday

Crooked Pint will open in the former Bonfire restaurant space in Savage.