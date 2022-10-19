Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store

Off-price outdoors retailer Sierra will open its newest Twin Cities location this month.

A grand opening will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at the new location at the Arbor Lakes Shopping Center in Maple Grove.

Sierra specializes in hiking, camping and skiing appear, footwear and gear with merchandise at up to 60% less than department and specialty store prices, according to a press release. The retailer is part of the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods chain of brands.

“We are thrilled to officially open our doors in Maple Grove, especially with so many wonderful Sierra fans in the surrounding Minneapolis area.” Gennifer Hobbs, Sierra vice president and marketing director, said in a press release.

“We love to help shoppers save big on all the brands they know and love, and hope that by shopping Sierra they can use these savings to embrace new hobbies, take family trips and getaways, or simply enjoy the day-to-day activities that make them happiest.”

The grand opening of the new 14,800-square-foot store will kick-off at 8 a.m. and feature music, games and giveaways for shoppers.

Regular store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sierra's other Twin Cities locations are in Roseville, Eagan, Richfield, Woodbury, Burnsville and Eden Prairie.