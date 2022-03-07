Sign of spring: Gordy's Hi-Hat announces reopening date

Gordy's Hi-Hat on Friday announced it will reopen for its 62nd season on March 23.

The iconic burger joint posted a video on Facebook on March 4 declaring, "Spring is coming," showing footage of people clearing snow from the property in preparation for the occasion.

The video also included a photo montage of past seasons at Gordy's, including pictures of the restaurant's namesake Gordy Lundquist, who died in July 2021 at age 93. This will be the first time the restaurant opens without him.

Gordy's Hi-Hat closed for the winter on Sept 12, 2021, a week earlier than normal so it could have a memorial service for Lundquist.

Gordy and Marilyn Lundquist opened Gordy's Hi-Hat in Cloquet in 1960, and the menu — fresh, hand-pattied burgers, homemade onion rings, fresh hand-dipped fish and hand-blended shakes — hasn't changed since.

The restaurant has a cult following, with Minnesotans lining up the day it opens ever spring. And it's gotten the attention of big-name foodies like Guy Fieri, who has spotlighted the restaurant on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives — twice.