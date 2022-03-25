Skip to main content
Sinking Lake Superior tugboat leaking oil into Duluth Harbor

Sinking Lake Superior tugboat leaking oil into Duluth Harbor

Contractors are working to contain the pollution.

Photo by Paul Scinocca

Contractors are working to contain the pollution.

The saga of the Lake Superior continues, with the U.S. Coast Guard discovering the tugboat is leaking oil. 

The privately-owned retired U.S. Army Corps tugboat, named Lake Superior, began listing over the weekend while docked at its slip off Railroad Street near Pier B and the Compass Minerals dock, and by Monday morning, the stern of the vessel was underwater because ice around it had melted. 

Federal certified contractors responded to the slip on Thursday morning and discovered at least one gallon of oil coming out of the vessel, Joseph McGinnis, the waterways management branch chief with the U.S. Coast Guard, told Bring Me The News on Friday.

Read more [March 23]: Crews removing fuel, water from sinking Lake Superior tugboat

"The contractors placed sorbent material around the vessel to absorb the oil and contain the pollution," McGinnis said. 

Meanwhile, the 7,500 gallons of fuel and oil on board the tugboat is believed to be secured but refloating the tug to drain the potential pollutants "is not possible at this time due to 6-8 feet of ice inside of the vessel," he added. 

The Coast Guard is working with the contractors to mitigate the situation and pollution responders will continue to conduct daily site visits to monitor the situation.

"Coast Guard's focus is on protecting the environment. Once the environmental hazards are removed, the Coast Guard will have completed its mission. The fate of the vessel afterwards will be up to the owner," McGinnis said. 

Related [March 21]: Coast Guard investigating sinking tugboat on Lake Superior in Duluth

It's still not clear what caused the tugboat to start taking on water, with McGinnis telling Bring Me The News on Wednesday the hope is that question will be answered when the vessel is lifted out.

McGinnis encourages members of the public to call 218-725-3800 or 906-635-3233 if they see a vessel sinking or notice "any large sheens of oil" in the water.

Lake Superior's storied history

Here is the Lake Superior not sinking.

Here is the Lake Superior not sinking.

The tugboat has worn many hats since it was built in 1943 for the U.S. Army and named Maj. Emil H. Block, according to the website Great Lakes Tugs and Workboats

She worked in the South Pacific moving barges and sank in 1950, the Star Tribune said. The vessel was fixed up and then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior, Great Lakes Tugs and Workboats says.

The tug was retired from service in about 1995 and was donated to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, which used it as a floating museum, the website said. A private owner —Billington Contracting of Duluth — bought the vessel in 2007.

The live-aboard, 114-foot steel hull tug was listed previously listed for sale, according to an old ad that touted the vessel's stainless galley, oak and mahogany wood, brass fixtures and ceramic tile floors.

The Lake Superior isn't the first former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tugboat to take on water in Duluth. The Essayons, which was built in 1908, sank to the bottom of its slip on Lake Superior on March 24, 2009, according to media reports. A local businessman had owned the tug since 1994 and was hoping to convert it into a bed and breakfast.

The engine of the Essayons is now on display at the Duluth Marine Museum in Canal Park.

Next Up

terry brisk crop
MN News

New clue in the unsolved shooting death of Terry Brisk

Somebody shot Brisk as he was out hunting. 5 years later, his killer remains a mystery.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 25

ICU admissions are at their lowest since there were 25 patients on July 19, 2021.

Chandon Sullivan
MN Vikings

Ex-Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan visiting Vikings

The Vikings only have three cornerbacks on the roster right now.

wendy's
MN News

3 men accused of burglarizing 5 Twin Cities fast-food stores in 1 night

The men broke in through the drive-through window and then stole money from the restaurant's safe, charges said.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Teen girl taken to the hospital after car crosses highway, goes into ditch

The 17-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Sven Feb 16
MN Weather

Changes to Bring Me The News' weather coverage

The changes are going into effect from Monday.

Vanderbilt, Edwards, KAT
MN Timberwolves

Where the Timberwolves stand in the West playoff picture

Minnesota still has a chance to rise as high as No. 4, but it'll take a lot of wins and some luck.

tugboat duluth
Minnesota Life

Sinking Lake Superior tugboat leaking oil into Duluth Harbor

Contractors are working to contain the pollution.

Alier Riak
MN News

Ex-Winona State basketball player fatally stabbed in Australia

The 23-year-old was allegedly "ambushed" after leaving a music venue with his brother.

mft 59 - minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Tentative agreement reached between Minneapolis educators, district

Students could return to school as soon as Monday.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Wild

Eriksson Ek's OT winner helps Wild climb to second in Central Division

A win over the Canucks helped the Wild jump ahead of the Blues.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Boy killed, mother injured in stabbing west of Twin Cities

One man is in custody, police said.

Related

tugboat duluth
MN Weird

So there's a tugboat sinking on Lake Superior in Duluth

It's "very early" in the response efforts.

tugboat duluth
MN News

Crews removing fuel, water from sinking Lake Superior tugboat

Contractors are performing "lightering and dewater operations" to ensure the vessel poses no threats.

ice rescue 4
MN News

26 anglers rescued after Lake Superior ice sheet floats away in Duluth

After multiple trips, all the anglers were safely rescued from the ice and brought to shore.

duluth harbor cam
Minnesota Life

Videos: Winter storm creates massive waves on Lake Superior

Surfers even took to the icy waters on Wednesday.

grand marais harbor cam
Minnesota Life

Gales of November: Giant waves on Lake Superior flood Grand Marais

Enormous waves hammered Minnesota's North Shore on Thursday, from Grand Portage to Duluth.

coast guard north station grand marais 1
MN News

US Coast Guard plans to close its Grand Marais station by next summer

The plan is to consolidate the seasonal station with the one in Duluth.

lake superior ice duluth jan 31 2021
Minnesota Life

Good news: Deep freeze adds to Lake Superior's ice coverage

The lake was experiencing historically low ice coverage earlier this winter, but that all changed with the recent cold snap.

415-W-Skyline-Parkway-Duluth-MN-55806-6014394-image2
MN Property

Gallery: Home with panoramic views of Duluth, Lake Superior yours for $1.49M

The house took 18 months to build.