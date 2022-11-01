Six Minnesotans win $50K, but Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

There was no Powerball jackpot winner on Monday night, but six Minnesotans found themselves $50,000 richer ... pre-tax anyway.

The Minnesota Lottery said that six players in the state matched four numbers and the Powerball. Monday's numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and Powerball 13.

That means the jackpot rolls over and is now a ludicrously estimated $1.2 billion for Wednesday's draw – which works out at $596.7 million (pre-tax) if the player takes the cash option.

It marks the largest Powerball jackpot in more than six years.

Here is where the $50,000 tickets were sold on Monday:

Cub Foods at 14133 Edgewood Drive, in Baxter

Holiday Stationstores at 9700 Betty Crocker Drive, in Plymouth

Super One Foods #509 at 1111 17th St. S, in Virginia

Bill’s Superette #8 at 15299 St. Francis Blvd. N.W., in Ramsey

Kwik Trip #465 at 9250 Springbrook Drive N.W., in Coon Rapids

SFP Liquors LLC t 24086 State Highway 15 #104, in St. Cloud

There have been two Powerball million-dollar winners in Minnesota this year, which is when you match all five numbers but not the Powerball.