Sky turns green in Sioux Falls, orange in Twin Cities

A storm system brought a spectacular light show to the Upper Midwest.

Matt Traen, Bring Me The News

A storm system brought a spectacular light show to the Upper Midwest.

There was no filter required in the Twin Cities Tuesday evening, with the sky turning sepia as an outgoing storm system coincided with sunset.

The vivid yellow and orange created an end of days-like effect in the metro, while hours earlier in Sioux Falls the incoming system turned the sky green.

Here's the National Weather Service Twin Cities explanation for the phenomenon.

"Behind thunderstorms in the evening, high clouds remain. The setting sun emits light that is bent with longer wavelengths. While the blue (shorter) wavelengths are scattered out, the yellow-orange-red part of the spectrum remain, thus producing the sky we're seeing tonight."

Here's a visual aid from the NOAA and Bay Area News Group.

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 11.30.19 PM

As the storm passed through Sioux Falls earlier, light didn't have as far to travel as it did when it got to the Twin Cities, hence why Sioux Falls saw a green sky, and the metro saw the yellow and orange.

BMTN meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says that timing was everything.

"A huge storm complex like this, timed just right with sunrise or sunset makes it all."

