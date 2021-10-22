SkyWest cancels hundreds of flights due to server error

Regional airline SkyWest, which has a base at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights this week.

The cancellations started Thursday with more than 660 flights canceled and hundreds of others were delayed, with problems continuing into Friday.

The apparent cause is internal computer issues. SkyWest said in a statement to Bring Me The News:

"While our servers were restored Thursday evening, we are still experiencing operational disruption as we work to get crew and aircraft into position, with approximately 500 flights canceled Friday. "We apologize to customers for the inconvenience and remain focused on efforts to return to normal operations as quickly as possible."

According to FlightAware, 37 SkyWest flights were canceled at MSP Airport on Friday and 39 flights were delayed as of 2 p.m. Friday.

On Thursday, 51 SkyWest flights were canceled, which is about 26% of all MSP flights that day, and 31 were delayed.

SkyWest is a regional carrier that operates flights for other airlines, including United Express, Delta Connection and American Eagle.

