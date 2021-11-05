Fire repairs done, New York-style pizza place set to reopen

Slice Inc. celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 2. Two weeks later, the northeast Minneapolis pizza spot was forced to shut down because of a fire.

But with repairs done, the shop is ready to get up and running once again.

The official reopening of Slice Inc. (at 519 E Hennepin Ave.) is set for noon Saturday, Nov. 6. The shop specializes in New York-style pizza, available by the slice or as a whole pie.

"This one feels so special, the community has supported us in ways we never imagined," Slice Inc. wrote on Facebook this week while announcing the reopening plans. "Special s/o to the NE Minneapolis community and everyone who contributed to our rebuild."

Owners Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond arrived to work on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to flames coming out of the building. The Black-owned pizzeria had been a longtime dream of the two business partners, who said it was "difficult to come to terms with the damage" caused by the blaze,

Repairs were recently completed however, and Slice Inc. said the setback provided "an opportunity to do something special."

Saturday's grand reopening will include a live DJ, games and giveaways, the restaurant said, adding their "ties with the community are stronger than before."