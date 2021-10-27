October 27, 2021
Sloane Martin leaving WCCO Radio for bigger role with Big Ten Network
Publish date:

Sloane Martin leaving WCCO Radio for bigger role with Big Ten Network

Martin has been a staple at WCCO Radio since Election Day 2016.
Author:

Sloane Martin

WCCO Radio reporter and host Sloane Martin is leaving the Minnesota news station for an increased role with the Big Ten Network. 

Martin announced Wednesday afternoon that she's departing after five years at "The Good Neighbor" for a larger play-by-play role with Big Ten. 

"It's time to put my play-by-play career at the forefront," Martin said on The Paul and Jordana Show. "I have a contract with Big Ten Network and I'm going to be increasing significantly the slate of games that I'll be doing. It's time for me to take that next step." 

Martin's first day at WCCO AM 830 was Election Day 2016. Since then, she's reported from the middle of the civil unrest in Minneapolis following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, in addition to reporting the news on a regular basis and even filling in as a talk show host. It's why the station refers to her as the "Swiss Army Knife of WCCO Radio."

But her passion is in sports play-by-play. She broke barriers in 2019 when she became the first woman in 75 years to be the play-by-play voice of the boys' high school hockey state tournament in Minnesota. In 2019, she was named the radio play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Lynx radio network, all while calling games for Big Ten Network. 

Gophers legend and head women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen called into the show to surprise Martin, telling her to "watch your language on the air."  

Paul Douglas referred to her as "balanced" and "articulate" in her "amazing reporting" during her half-decade at WCCO. Her final day at WCCO is this Friday, Oct. 29. 

A Los Angeles native, Martin pursued broadcasting in college and then jumped onto the scene as the full-time broadcaster for the University of Buffalo women's basketball team, which included a chance to do play-by-play during Buffalo's 2016 run to the NCAA tournament.

Note: Martin is married to Matthew Coller, who owns Purple Insider and writes a weekly column for Bring Me The News. 

