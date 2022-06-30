Sloane Martin teams with Mike Golic Jr. for college football broadcasts

Sloane Martin continues to blaze a trail as a female play-by-play announcer.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old's broadcast career continued its upward trend as she and Mike Golic Jr. were named the broadcast duo for Learfield's College Football Saturday Night, which features 13 games (plus a bowl game) with live audio fed to more than 120 radio stations nationwide, Sirius XM and on The Varsity Network app.

Video of the in-stadium broadcast will also be available via a booth cam that can be accessed on Facebook Live or through a YouTube link.

Martin assumes play-by-play duties held in 2021 by Kate Scott, now dedicated play-by-play announcer for the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers. Immediately following each of the 13 game broadcasts, Golic Jr. and Martin will host a brief postgame show from the booth.

Martin, a native of Los Angeles, has been trailblazing at the speed of a California wildfire driven by 70 mph Santa Ana winds. After spending years announcing high school games, Martin broke a major barrier in March 2019 as the first female play-by-play television announcer for the Minnesota State High School League boys' hockey tournament.

A month later she was named the radio voice of the Minnesota Lynx. The coronavirus pandemic stopped the world on its axis – and most sports – a year later, which led to Martin, who was already a news reporter at 'CCO, finding herself on the ground covering the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

Fast forward to October 2021, when Martin bet on herself and left WCCO for a larger role at Big Ten Network. Suddenly, gone were her days as the "Swiss Army Knife of WCCO Radio."

Martin is now the lead play-by-play voice of Big Ten women's basketball. She replaced another trailblazer, Lisa Byington, who left Big Ten Network for her current job as the full-time play-by-play television voice of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.

And her new role with Learfield was opened as a result of yet another trailblazer, Kate Scott, leaving to become the radio voice of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.

Throw in Martin's duties calling softball and hockey on Big Ten Network, plus working as a play-by-play voice and sideline reporter for Minnesota Lynx games on Bally Sports North, it's obvious that Martin is now the Swiss Army knife of sports broadcasting.

Note: Martin is married to Matthew Coller, who owns Purple Insider.