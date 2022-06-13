Skip to main content
Smack Shack, Lexington owners to open new 'tequila focused' restaurant

Smack Shack, Lexington owners to open new 'tequila focused' restaurant

It'll open in the North Loop next year.

It'll open in the North Loop next year.

The team behind Smack Shack, Burger Dive, and The Lexington are set to open a new "tequila focused" restaurant in the North Loop next year.

A Monday press release states that restaurateurs Josh Thoma and Kevin Fitzgerald will open the yet-to-be-named restaurant in summer 2023.

The eatery will have "an emphasis on tequila," with Nick O'Leary, the culinary director of The Lexington in St. Paul, moving over to helm the kitchen.

The new restaurant will be located in the former Alliance Française premises at 113 1st Street N., and will be set across three stories and 10,000 square feet of space.

The venue will be open for dinner and weekend brunch.

"We’ve been wanting to open an elevated tequila bar for a long time,” said Thoma in a press release. "While the pandemic may have put a pause on our progress, we’re thrilled to finally get the process started and can’t wait to share this exciting new concept with everyone."

It's not the only tequila bar the pair are opening, as they're also teaming up on a tequila concept at the Steel District project in Sioux Falls, which will also include a Burger Dive and an "elevated seafood concept," which is expected to open in spring 2023.

