November 22, 2021
Smack Shack's 4th Twin Cities location opens in December
Smack Shack's 4th Twin Cities location opens in December

It's taking over a former Fuddruckers — meaning lots of seating and a bigger kitchen.
Smack Shack, Facebook

It's taking over a former Fuddruckers — meaning lots of seating and a bigger kitchen.

Smack Shack is set to open its fourth Twin Cities location before the year is up.

The popular seafood restaurant will make its Bloomington debut on Tuesday, Dec. 7, according to a news release. It will start with dinner service only, then expand to include lunch hours beginning Dec. 15.

Located at 3801 Minnesota Drive, Smack Shack took over and redesigned a former Fuddruckers space — meaning owners Josh Thoma and Kevin Fitzgerald had much more space to play with compared to the original North Loop restaurant in Minneapolis.

That includes:

  • A large bar area
  • Defined dining room spaces that open to the outside 
  • An "expansive" patio
  • A private dining room
  • Total seating for up to 360 people

The space also comes with a large kitchen, and Smack Shack says it is planning to introduce new dishes to go along with customer favorites.

“We’re so excited to open the doors and start welcoming guests,” said Fitzgerald in the announcement. “This project has been an exciting one for us. With so much space, we were really able to customize every aspect of the restaurant to our needs so we can provide an exceptional experience to our guests.”

In addition to the North Loop, Smack Shack also has restaurants at Potluck food hall in Rosedale Center and at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

