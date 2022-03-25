Skip to main content
'SNL's' Michael Che does surprise standup at Minneapolis brewery

'SNL's' Michael Che does surprise standup at Minneapolis brewery

He performed for about an hour.

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

He performed for about an hour.

Michael Che of Saturday Night Live popped into Sisyphus Brewing in Minneapolis on Thursday to perform during an open mic night

Che appeared during a Q&A at Winona State University at 7 p.m. on Thursday and then drove more than two hours to Minneapolis to attend Sisyphus' comedy night. 

According to social media posts, Che's set was unscripted and he was riffing off the crowd.

The Star Tribune said prior to his appearance at Winona State, Che asked his Instagram followers on Thursday to suggest clubs in the Twin Cities he should visit, and some suggested Sisyphus. 

Che's assistant called the brewery, and owner Sam Harriman kept the open mic night going for an extra hour until Che arrived, the paper said, noting he tested out new material for nearly an hour. 

Next Up

Gopher Hockey
MN Gophers

Gophers knock out defending champion UMass in OT thriller

The Gophers made it 3-for-3 for Minnesota schools in the NCAA Tournament.

police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Man with screwdriver attacks officers following highway chase

It happened just after midnight Friday in northern Minnesota.

Michael Che
TV, Movies and The Arts

'SNL's' Michael Che does surprise standup at Minneapolis brewery

He performed for about an hour.

houston morris renville county jail booking photo march 2022 crop
MN News

Charges: Olivia man tried to stab girlfriend, hit her teen son instead

The 13-year-old was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

split rock lighthouse
MN Travel

New campground at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park opening soon

Reservations will open April 5.

tony webster light rail green line flickr
MN News

Man shot on Green Line light rail train, police investigating

The suspect ran from the scene. No arrests have been made.

Imam Abdirahman Aden Kariye
MN News

Lawsuit: Border officials' questioning of MN imam is unconstitutional

The lawsuit calls the questioning illegal and invasive.

police tape
MN News

Girl, 15, killed in late-night shooting in Columbia Heights

The Anoka County Sheriff called it "a horrific loss of life."

terry brisk crop
MN News

New clue in the unsolved shooting death of Terry Brisk

Somebody shot Brisk as he was out hunting. 5 years later, his killer remains a mystery.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 25

ICU admissions are at their lowest since there were 25 patients on July 19, 2021.

Chandon Sullivan
MN Vikings

Ex-Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan signs with Vikings

Another former Packer is heading to Minnesota.

wendy's
MN News

3 men accused of burglarizing 5 Twin Cities fast-food stores in 1 night

The men broke in through the drive-through window and then stole money from the restaurant's safe, charges said.

Related

aldo moroni
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Minneapolis lost a legend': Artist Aldo Moroni dies at age 67

He was known for building mock civilizations out of clay.

Screen Shot 2019-02-14 at 2.13.54 PM
MN Music and Radio

Watch: Hairball lead singer's hair starts on fire during show

Somehow, he kept performing and didn't miss a beat.

today show surprise
TV, Movies and The Arts

'TODAY Show' surprises Minneapolis youth nonprofit with toys

It's part of the program's Season of Giving toy drive.

Sam Kavanaugh
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis teacher makes it 5 straight wins on 'Jeopardy'

He's won more than $156,000 during his streak.

Screen Shot 2022-01-04 at 9.59.13 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

In town for the Winter Classic, Jon Hamm stopped in at 3 Minneapolis bars

The 'Mad Men' actor was a familiar face in before and after Saturday's game.

Simone Biles Houa John Lee TODAY Sept 1 2021
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: Simone Biles surprises Suni Lee's dad with new wheelchair

The touching moment was captured by the "TODAY show."

TV, Movies and The Arts

Cory Hepola leaving KARE 11 to become WCCO radio host

He's filling the void left by John Hines' retirement.

MN Food & Drink

Mpls. brewery leaving due to crime eyes new digs in Minnetonka

Its owner said he wanted to move after a shooting outside his establishment in September.