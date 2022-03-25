'SNL's' Michael Che does surprise standup at Minneapolis brewery

Michael Che of Saturday Night Live popped into Sisyphus Brewing in Minneapolis on Thursday to perform during an open mic night.

Che appeared during a Q&A at Winona State University at 7 p.m. on Thursday and then drove more than two hours to Minneapolis to attend Sisyphus' comedy night.

According to social media posts, Che's set was unscripted and he was riffing off the crowd.

The Star Tribune said prior to his appearance at Winona State, Che asked his Instagram followers on Thursday to suggest clubs in the Twin Cities he should visit, and some suggested Sisyphus.

Che's assistant called the brewery, and owner Sam Harriman kept the open mic night going for an extra hour until Che arrived, the paper said, noting he tested out new material for nearly an hour.