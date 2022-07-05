Skip to main content
Someone is sending St. Paul resident unsolicited grape jelly from Walmart

A resident said they received a large number of deliveries containing only jars of jelly.

A St. Paul resident has been on the receiving end of some unusual "gifts" lately: dozens of jars of grape jelly.

Police said a resident of the 400 block of Selby Avenue told officers they had recently received multiple deliveries from Walmart that consisted entirely of grape jelly, which they didn't order.

St. Paul Police Sgt. David McCabe tells Bring Me The News the resident has received around "50 jars of grape jelly."

The store reportedly told the recipient that the jelly was "purchased anonymously as a gift."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

