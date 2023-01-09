Something Sweet by Maddie Lu closes Mall of America location

Something Sweet by Maddie Lu, which makes custom cakes, cupcakes and desserts, closed its Mall of America location at the end of last year.

The family-owned business, which is based at Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids, posted a note explaining the decision in response to messages from customers wondering about its future at the MOA.

"On December 31st we made the decision to close the doors. Our 5 year lease was up and we couldn’t come to an agreement on the new lease terms that were presented to us. (Relocation and new build out costs for said new location)," Maddie Lu wrote, also noting that "the crime and staffing struggles" also played a role.

"We had a successful 5 year run at thee Mall of America!! I remember when we made the choice to open a location there, and it didn’t feel real. My mom and I’s little business that we created and grew from scratch was now taking an extremely huge risk. It paid off and a great 5 years it was," she added.



Lu, who has a degree from Le Cordon Bleu, and mother Laurie opened the business in May 2015, later expanding to the Mall of America and a location at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, which is still open.

In her post, she hints that another location could open follow the departure from the MOA.

"It’s bittersweet when an adventure comes to an end. But I will leave you with this… When one door closes, another door opens."

