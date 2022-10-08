SoulCycle that never opened will become Gavin Kaysen's latest venture

Skip to main content
SoulCycle that never opened in Edina will become Gavin Kaysen's latest venture

SoulCycle that never opened in Edina will become Gavin Kaysen's latest venture

He's opening a third location of his Bellecour Bakery's collaboration with Cooks of Crocus Hill.

Karl Benson and Gavin Kaysen, Instagram

He's opening a third location of his Bellecour Bakery's collaboration with Cooks of Crocus Hill.

Edina's popular 50th and France commercial area will soon be home to a collaboration involving prolific, James Beard Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen.

The partnership between Cooks of Crocus Hill – the St. Paul-based cookware retailer and cooking classes venue – and Kaysen's Bellecour Bakery, headed up by celebrated pastry chef Diane Moua, is opening a third location in the Twin Cities.

Kaysen and Cooks of Crocus Hill owner Karl Benson were pictured this week at 3945 Market Street, which was intended to be the home of indoor fitness phenomenon SoulCycle as part of the Nolan Mains development at 50th and France.

SoulCycle was originally slated to move into the space, but the announcement that it was opening came in early March 2020, just days before the real impact of COVID-19 became realized.

It will mean that Edina will now be home to the third Cooks of Crocus Hill/Bellecour Bakery location, in addition to the locations on St. Paul's Grand Avenue and in Minneapolis' North Loop.

And it marks a return to 50th and France for Cooks of Crocus Hill, which the Star Tribune reports had a space in the retail area for 18 years until closing in 2017, though faced competition from nearby Sur La Table, which has since closed.

Kaysen said on Instagram: "Lots of exciting details to share with you when the time is right….stay tuned and looking forward to seeing you in our new space."

Kaysen's footprint continues to expand across the Twin Cities, now operating Spoon & Stable, Demi, and Bellecour Bakery in the North Loop, Bellecour in St. Paul, and the two new restaurants at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown: Mara and Socca Cafe.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-08 at 8.58.22 AM
MN Food & Drink

SoulCycle that never opened will become Gavin Kaysen's latest venture

He's opening a third location of his Bellecour Bakery's collaboration with Cooks of Crocus Hill.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Man, 41, arrested in undercover child sex sting in west-central MN

Jay Lamere, 41, of Starbuck, used social media to reach out to and talk to the undercover deputy.

Cloquet police
MN News

Arrest in home invasion that saw husband wake to wife being strangled

Detectives made an arrest four months after the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.16.05 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie Theater legend Sheila Livingston dies at 93

Livingston leaves a lasting legacy on Twin Cities theater.

prescription medication drugs opioids pill bottle
MN News

Spike in ODs in Minneapolis leaves 3 dead, dozens hospitalized

An upsurge in drug use and overdoses is causing alarm.

pexels sorry closed sign hand
Minnesota Life

What's open, closed on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022

It's a federal holiday, but not a state holiday.

election, vote
MN News

Minneapolis addresses arrest of CEO tied to its election worker software system

The software is unrelated to the tabulation of ballots.

Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 2.14.02 PM
MN Business

A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities

Big news for one of Minnesota's small towns.

ChristopherOrrMug
MN News

Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern MN correctional facility

Kristofer Orr was last seen Friday morning.

Eden Prairie High School
MN News

Lockdown lifted at Eden Prairie HS, but evening activities canceled

Police are investigating.

TrevorBlackburn
WI News

Man charged with Amber Alert kidnapping, sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

The girl said she was taken from her bedroom window.

Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 12.25.18 PM
MN News

Group arrested after attempt to enter Coon Rapids football stadium

Four people remain in custody as of Friday.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-09-08 at 12.57.53 PM
MN Food & Drink

Gavin Kaysen's Bellecour Bakery will become permanent in North Loop

Bellecour restaurant and its attached bakery closed its doors in Wayzata early in the pandemic.

Gavin Kaysen, Alexandra Motz and Diane Moua
MN Food & Drink

Spoon & Stable names new pastry chef, Diane Moua moving to Bellecour

Moua will help open a second Bellecour Bakery location in St. Paul this summer.

Bellecour
MN News

Gavin Kaysen announces Bellecour in Wayzata is closing permanently

His second restaurant opened to acclaim in 2017.

gavin kaysen
MN Food & Drink

Spoon Thief Catering is Chef Gavin Kaysen's latest venture

The company will specialize in catering to small gatherings.

Grilling
MN Food & Drink

Spoon & Stable's Gavin Kaysen selling 'Home Grill Kits' for $375

The acclaimed chef has a growing empire in the Twin Cities.

Mara by Chef Gavin Kaysen
MN Food & Drink

Reservation holders at Gavin Kaysen's new restaurant asked to rebook after mishap

Mara opens next month in the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2020-10-16 at 12.43.27 PM
MN Food & Drink

Renowned Minneapolis chef Gavin Kaysen offers "Thanksgiving to-go"

The menu includes group-size dinners, a la carte dishes and desserts

mara gavin kaysen
MN Food & Drink

Acclaimed chef Gavin Kaysen's 2 new restaurants to open in June

They'll be the anchor eateries at the new Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis.