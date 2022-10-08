SoulCycle that never opened will become Gavin Kaysen's latest venture

Edina's popular 50th and France commercial area will soon be home to a collaboration involving prolific, James Beard Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen.

The partnership between Cooks of Crocus Hill – the St. Paul-based cookware retailer and cooking classes venue – and Kaysen's Bellecour Bakery, headed up by celebrated pastry chef Diane Moua, is opening a third location in the Twin Cities.

Kaysen and Cooks of Crocus Hill owner Karl Benson were pictured this week at 3945 Market Street, which was intended to be the home of indoor fitness phenomenon SoulCycle as part of the Nolan Mains development at 50th and France.

SoulCycle was originally slated to move into the space, but the announcement that it was opening came in early March 2020, just days before the real impact of COVID-19 became realized.

It will mean that Edina will now be home to the third Cooks of Crocus Hill/Bellecour Bakery location, in addition to the locations on St. Paul's Grand Avenue and in Minneapolis' North Loop.

And it marks a return to 50th and France for Cooks of Crocus Hill, which the Star Tribune reports had a space in the retail area for 18 years until closing in 2017, though faced competition from nearby Sur La Table, which has since closed.

Kaysen said on Instagram: "Lots of exciting details to share with you when the time is right….stay tuned and looking forward to seeing you in our new space."

Kaysen's footprint continues to expand across the Twin Cities, now operating Spoon & Stable, Demi, and Bellecour Bakery in the North Loop, Bellecour in St. Paul, and the two new restaurants at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown: Mara and Socca Cafe.