Sources: Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio

Max got his start at WCCO Radio in 1998.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Bring Me The News that Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio. 

Bring Me The News understands an internal memo was issued to staff at 830 WCCO-AM Tuesday morning informing them of the latest shakeup, with Max departing along with producer Craig "Hammer" Schroepfer.

It comes as Radio Insight reports WCCO-AM owner Audacy is embarking on layoffs at stations across the country, with around 5% of its total workforce expected to be impacted.

In an email to employees obtained by Bring Me the News, Audacy Minneapolis said Max's departure is the result of an "effort to reduce costs." 

Max has been a staple in Minnesota media for decades. He's been at The Good Neighbor since 1998, serving as a sports reporter and most recently hosting Sports To The Max weekdays from 6:30-9 p.m.

Moving up to the 6-9 p.m. weekday slot will be Henry Lake, who currently broadcasts The Lake Show in the 9 p.m.–1 a.m. slot. Lake's former slot will see the airing of Eye on the World with John Batchelor from the CBS Audio Network.

The memo says the switch will provide "opportunities for some of our team to grow and take on larger roles," and that changes will be announced "soon."

Max is also the sports director at WCCO-TV, where he's worked since 2005. Bring Me The News has received no word of any changes to Max's role at WCCO-TV.

As well as his regular shows, Max has also provided brief sports updates with WCCO Radio hosts over the years, namely on The Morning News with Dave Lee, then with Vineeta Sawker after Lee retired last year. He would return for a couple of sports segments on the afternoon drive show too. 

WCCO Radio recently made significant changes to its on-air lineup. Longtime WCCO-TV anchor Jason DeRusha switched to radio and now hosts the afternoon drive program, replacing Paul Douglas and Jordana Green. 

Green was moved to the 9 a.m. to noon time slot where she co-hosts the show with Adam Carter. Douglas' role is strictly as a meteorologist. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to WCCO-AM and TV for more information. 

