Korean chicken chain Bonchon's 6th MN location set to open

Bonchon will next week open its new restaurant in Roseville, its sixth location in Minnesota.

The South Korean-based fried chicken chain will open its doors at 2191 Snelling Avenue on Monday, May 16, and will provide the first 100 guests free chicken on its grand opening day.

The fast-casual concept is best known for its Korean double-fried chicken.

The Roseville franchise will be owned and operated by Sam Zheng, who was the franchisee responsible for bringing Bonchon to Minnesota in the first place, opening locations in Uptown and Dinkytown in 2018.

The chain, which started in Busan, South Korea in 2002, has expanded to five countries including the United States.

There are now 115 locations across 20 states, with the others in Minnesota found in Bloomington, Maple Grove and Eagan, as well as the aforementioned Uptown and Dinkytown locations.

“The community in the Twin Cities can’t seem to get enough of our crunch-worthy Korean fried chicken and the unique flavors Bonchon has to offer, so I am thrilled to have the opportunity to keep the love for this brand growing throughout the area,” said Zheng in a statement.

"The other locations in Minnesota have had a lot of success, so we hope that our location will be embraced by current Bonchon lovers as well as bring in new fans who haven’t had a chance to experience the joy of our food yet."

The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout and delivery at each of its locations.