South metro to gain another Life Time Fitness in 2024

High construction costs have slowed the development.

An architectural rendering of a Life Time Fitness planned to open in Rosemount, Minn. in 2024. Courtesy of City of Rosemount.

The Twin Cities' suburbs are set to gain another Life Time Fitness complex in 2024. 

The Rosemount City Council approved plans this month for the 108,900-square-foot facility to be constructed at the northeast quadrant of County Road 42 and Akron Avenue, near to Dakota County Technical College.

The two-story athletic facility will feature locker rooms with hot and cold spas, sauna and steam rooms, two outdoor pools and two indoor pools, according to the plans.

The outdoor pool deck will include a leisure pool with water slides, a lap pool for exercise and pickle ball courts. 

Life Time Fitness representatives told the City Council construction won't begin this fall due to market conditions and high costs, but will likely begin next spring or summer with an opening in 2024. 

The fitness chain has around 20 locations in the Twin Cities metro area.

