Minneapolis pizza joint temporarily closed after front falls off

QC Pizza in south Minneapolis will be closed on Friday after the roof overhang on its front facade crashed to the ground Thursday.

Owner Dave Randazzo said on Facebook that work is underway to fix the issue and open again soon at 5501 S. 34th Ave.

"Too much Cinco de Mayo!" he joked.

QC Pizza has two locations in Minnesota, with the other one opening in Mathomedi in 2019. The south Minneapolis location opened just last year, according to southsidepride.com.

QC (Quad City) style pizza originates from the five cities nestled directly on the Iowa-Illinois border across the Mississippi River: Davenport and Bettendorf in southeastern Iowa; and Rock Island, Moline and East Moline in northwestern Illinois.

According to its website, Quad City crusts have a toasted, nutty flavor to them because they add malt to the mix. Known for their strip cuts since the late 1950s and early 1960s, QC Pizza also uses a savory sauce that has a hint of spice.

Bring Me The News reached out to the restaurant on Friday to learn more about the fix-up.