Travelers on the busy Twin Cities highway can (legally) go a bit faster now.

Google Street View

If you've driven the Crosstown recently, know that your eyes are not tricking you: The speed limit has gone up.

The speed limit on Highway 62 from Minnetonka into Minneapolis is now 60 mph, a jump from the previous max of 55 mph. It's in effect from just east of Clearwater Drive in Minnetonka, all the way through to Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis, MnDOT told Bring Me The News.

The switch took place on Oct. 12, after a speed study conducted by MnDOT personnel, the agency said. It takes into account existing traveled speeds, crash history, traffic volumes, intersection control, road design and roadside environment.

The study combines those findings with test drives that incorporate sight distance restrictions, curves and crests, access locations, vehicle and pedestrian usage, enforcement potential and adjacent land uses, in order to determine an appropriate speed limit.

"Based on our study results (Hwy 62), the newly authorized 60 mph speed limit is reasonable and safe," MnDOT said.

It's the latest Twin Cities highway to see a speed limit change in recent months.

I-394 from Minneapolis through the western suburbs went up to 60 mph over the summer.

In July, a stretch of I-394 from Wayzata into Minneapolis saw two speed limit increases:

TH 494 to a point approximately 640 feet east of TH 94: Increased from 55 mph to 60 mph

640 feet east of TH 94 to CSAH 152 (Washington Avenue): Increased from 40 mph to 45 mph

Trunk Highway 169 saw a 10 mph increase in Shakopee, starting May 4, 2021:

3,000 feet south of CSAH 69 (Old Brick Road) to 650 feet south of CSAH 14 (150th Street): Speed limit increased from 55 mph to 65 mph

Trunk Highway 3 saw a few changes, which took effect in August: