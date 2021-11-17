Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Publish date:

Speed limit on Highway 62 Crosstown from Minnetonka to Minneapolis increased

Travelers on the busy Twin Cities highway can (legally) go a bit faster now.
Author:
hwy 62 west minneapolis street view - crop

If you've driven the Crosstown recently, know that your eyes are not tricking you: The speed limit has gone up.

The speed limit on Highway 62 from Minnetonka into Minneapolis is now 60 mph, a jump from the previous max of 55 mph. It's in effect from just east of Clearwater Drive in Minnetonka, all the way through to Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis, MnDOT told Bring Me The News.

The switch took place on Oct. 12, after a speed study conducted by MnDOT personnel, the agency said. It takes into account existing traveled speeds, crash history, traffic volumes, intersection control, road design and roadside environment.

The study combines those findings with test drives that incorporate sight distance restrictions, curves and crests, access locations, vehicle and pedestrian usage, enforcement potential and adjacent land uses, in order to determine an appropriate speed limit. 

"Based on our study results (Hwy 62), the newly authorized 60 mph speed limit is reasonable and safe," MnDOT said.

It's the latest Twin Cities highway to see a speed limit change in recent months. 

I-394 from Minneapolis through the western suburbs went up to 60 mph over the summer.

In July, a stretch of I-394 from Wayzata into Minneapolis saw two speed limit increases:

  • TH 494 to a point approximately 640 feet east of TH 94: Increased from 55 mph to 60 mph
  • 640 feet east of TH 94 to CSAH 152 (Washington Avenue): Increased from 40 mph to 45 mph

Trunk Highway 169 saw a 10 mph increase in Shakopee, starting May 4, 2021:

  • 3,000 feet south of CSAH 69 (Old Brick Road) to 650 feet south of CSAH 14 (150th Street): Speed limit increased from 55 mph to 65 mph

Trunk Highway 3 saw a few changes, which took effect in August:

  • Vermillion River Trail to a point approximately 200 feet north of 205th: Speed limit increased from 45 mph to 50 mph
  • 195th Street W/190th Street to 170th Street: Speed limit increased from 55 mph to 60 mph
  • 860 feet north of 197th Street to 195th Street W/190th Street W: Speed limit decreased from 55 mph to 50 mph

Next Up

Kavanian Palmer
MN News

Community members rally to support family of slain Good Samaritan

Kavanian Palmer was killed when he tried to stop a driver from leaving the scene of a crash.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Thief steals car with 7-year-old boy inside; man arrested in Minneapolis

The boy wasn't hurt.

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: Litchfield man killed in crash had sped away from fender bender

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Hennepin County.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

patagonia airbnb photo
Travel

Couple named  'top hosts' for off-the-grid cabin

The small space looks out to Lake Superior.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident

He is also accused of throwing an object at the other driver's vehicle.

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

If this is the last time, you'll miss Zimmer vs Rodgers

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

courtney godfrey
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey taking break to pursue competitive snowboarding career

"I never want to be the person who doesn’t at least try, and that’s why this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," she said.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's 4th quarter takeover leads Timberwolves over Kings

The Timberwolves star erupted to lead a much-needed victory.

ANGELIQUE CHRISTINE LEPSCH
MN News

Fridley woman missing, her vehicle found near Lowry Bridge

Coordinated search efforts are ongoing.

fargo police chief shooting presser 11-17-21
MN News

2 killed in shooting at Fargo business, suspected gunman turns himself in

A man later walked into the police station and said he was responsible.

snow flakes flurries unsplash
Weather MN

NWS warns bursts of snow could slow Weds. commute

The isolated storms will impact central Minnesota through the Twin Cities.

Related

MN News

Speed limits rising on more than 5,000 miles of MN highways

Data suggests the drivers go about the same speeds anyway.

Minnesota Life

Chaska PD: Sorry, covered 'speed limit' signs don't mean there's no speed limit

The department cleared up a mystery about the signs in a weekend Facebook post.

MN News

Speed limit to rise on 340 miles of MN highway – with more increases possible

Minnesota Life

Congestion on Twin Cities freeways, highways is worsening

Frustrating. Frustrating. Frustrating.

MN News

MnDOT boosts speed limit from 55 to 60 on 3 state highways

MN News

MnDOT raised the speed limit for nearly 1,200 miles of state highway

Speed limit
MN News

Speed limits will be reduced on Minneapolis, St. Paul streets

The change affects arterial and side streets in the metro's two biggest cities.

Image from iOS (1)
MN News

Fatal crash closes eastbound Hwy. 62 in Minneapolis

The closure is expected to be in place for an "extended period of time."