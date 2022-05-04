Spoon & Stable's Gavin Kaysen selling 'Home Grill Kits' for $375

Spoon & Stable's Gavin Kaysen selling holiday 'Home Grill Kits' for $375
Looking to make life easier during your Memorial Day? Got $375 to spare?
Gavin Kaysen, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind Spoon & Stable, Demi, and the two new restaurants at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Minneapolis, has launched a new product for summer grilling enthusiasts.
The "GK at Home Grill Kit" comprises a selection of meats, sides, dry rubs, and instructions for $375, with the menu changing ahead of Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day.
The lineup for the Memorial Day grill kit – which serves 6-8 people – comprises:
- 3lbs Dry Rub Smoked Ribeye (in collaboration with Animales BBQ)
- Roasted Carrot & Arugula Salad
- Asparagus
- Roasted Mushrooms
- German Potato Salad
- Parker House Rolls
- Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
- Extra canister of Animales BBQ x Spoon and Stable Dry Rub for future grilling
- Instructions for preparing everything at home
- Grilling tips & tricks
Orders can be placed right here, with kits available for pickup on May 26 from Spoon & Stable in Minneapolis' North Loop.