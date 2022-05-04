Skip to main content
Spoon & Stable's Gavin Kaysen selling holiday 'Home Grill Kits' for $375

Spoon & Stable's Gavin Kaysen selling holiday 'Home Grill Kits' for $375

The acclaimed chef has a growing empire in the Twin Cities.

Pixabay

The acclaimed chef has a growing empire in the Twin Cities.

Looking to make life easier during your Memorial Day? Got $375 to spare?

Gavin Kaysen, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind Spoon & Stable, Demi, and the two new restaurants at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Minneapolis, has launched a new product for summer grilling enthusiasts.

The "GK at Home Grill Kit" comprises a selection of meats, sides, dry rubs, and instructions for $375, with the menu changing ahead of Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day.

The lineup for the Memorial Day grill kit – which serves 6-8 people – comprises:

  • 3lbs Dry Rub Smoked Ribeye (in collaboration with Animales BBQ)
  • Roasted Carrot & Arugula Salad
  • Asparagus
  • Roasted Mushrooms
  • German Potato Salad
  • Parker House Rolls
  • Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
  • Extra canister of Animales BBQ x Spoon and Stable Dry Rub for future grilling
  • Instructions for preparing everything at home
  • Grilling tips & tricks

Orders can be placed right here, with kits available for pickup on May 26 from Spoon & Stable in Minneapolis' North Loop.

Next Up

Grilling
MN Food & Drink

Spoon & Stable's Gavin Kaysen selling 'Home Grill Kits' for $375

The acclaimed chef has a growing empire in the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 7.19.07 AM
MN Business

As second MN Starbucks unionizes, company will raise pay of non-union workers

Starbucks shops that have unionized will not benefit from the raises, it was reported Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Man, 19, seriously hurt after dozens of shots fired in Brooklyn Park

Three men were arrested.

MissingMankatoWomanSideBySide
MN News

Appeal to find Mankato woman missing since April 25

Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, is described to be five feet nine inches tall and 120 pounds.

Trump flag
MN Weird

Decision: Man may resume flying giant Trump flag in Wright County

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Jay Johnson, despite Johnson being fined by the Buffalo City Council.

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 3.17.28 PM
MN News

Dad charged after boy fatally shot by his brother, who found gun under pillow

Brandon Lee Mayberry is charged via warrant with second-degree manslaughter.

Andrew Luger, former U.S. Attorney of Minnesota
MN News

Feds to take larger role in tackling violent crime in Minnesota

The move will "significantly increase" federal law enforcement's and attorney's roles in combating violent crime in the state.

73-Tamarack-Street-Mahtomedi-MN-55115-6165811-image96
MN Property

Gallery: Stunning home on shores of White Bear Lake on market for $3.65M

It was built in 1999, but has a 'timeless design.'

police lights
MN News

Charge: Minneapolis man says he doesn't know why he killed his brother

Fong Vang, 40, is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

duluth fire department
MN News

2 cats killed, 2 firefighters and 1 resident injured in Duluth fire

Residents of all 12 units in the three-story building were displaced by the fire.

Mike Randolph
MN Sports

Mike Randolph hired as head coach at St. Thomas Academy

Randolph takes over one of the state's top hockey programs.

railway-tracks-3703349_1280
MN News

MN Senate blocks plan for high-speed rail between Twin Cities-Duluth

The Northern Lights Express project would have provided rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Related

MN Food & Drink

Spoon & Stable's Gavin Kaysen announces 3rd Twin Cities restaurant

It will be called Demi.

MN Food & Drink

Gavin Kaysen: Restaurants should be allowed to sell booze for takeout, delivery

The Spoon and Stable chef wants Minnesota to adopt similar efforts seen in New York to soften the blow of COVID-19 shutdowns.

Screen Shot 2020-09-08 at 12.57.53 PM
MN Food & Drink

Gavin Kaysen's Bellecour Bakery will become permanent in North Loop

Bellecour restaurant and its attached bakery closed its doors in Wayzata early in the pandemic.

Screen Shot 2020-10-16 at 12.43.27 PM
MN Food & Drink

Renowned Minneapolis chef Gavin Kaysen offers "Thanksgiving to-go"

The menu includes group-size dinners, a la carte dishes and desserts

mara gavin kaysen
MN Food & Drink

Acclaimed chef Gavin Kaysen's 2 new restaurants to open in June

They'll be the anchor eateries at the new Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis.

Gavin Kaysen, Alexandra Motz and Diane Moua
MN Food & Drink

Spoon & Stable names new pastry chef, Diane Moua moving to Bellecour

Moua will help open a second Bellecour Bakery location in St. Paul this summer.

gavin kaysen
MN Food & Drink

Chef Gavin Kaysen will create 2 restaurants at new Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis

The restaurants will debut in 2022, when the building opens.

MN Food & Drink

Reservations for Gavin Kaysen's new restaurant are snapped up quickly

The Spoon & Stable supremo is opening a new dining experience next door.