Spoon & Stable's Gavin Kaysen selling 'Home Grill Kits' for $375

Looking to make life easier during your Memorial Day? Got $375 to spare?

Gavin Kaysen, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind Spoon & Stable, Demi, and the two new restaurants at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Minneapolis, has launched a new product for summer grilling enthusiasts.

The "GK at Home Grill Kit" comprises a selection of meats, sides, dry rubs, and instructions for $375, with the menu changing ahead of Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day.

The lineup for the Memorial Day grill kit – which serves 6-8 people – comprises:

3lbs Dry Rub Smoked Ribeye (in collaboration with Animales BBQ)

Roasted Carrot & Arugula Salad

Asparagus

Roasted Mushrooms

German Potato Salad

Parker House Rolls

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Extra canister of Animales BBQ x Spoon and Stable Dry Rub for future grilling

Instructions for preparing everything at home

Grilling tips & tricks

Orders can be placed right here, with kits available for pickup on May 26 from Spoon & Stable in Minneapolis' North Loop.